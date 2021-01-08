 Skip to main content
SNöFlinga Winter Festival moves to mostly virtual platform
SNöFlinga Winter Festival moves to mostly virtual platform

Butte's fifth annual Snoflinga at Stodden Park

Five-year-old London Stanbury makes her way through the obstacle course  during a children's event at Stodden Park at last year's Snoflinga winter festival in Butte.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Organizers of the sixth annual SNöFlinga Winter Festival have decided on a primarily virtual platform for this year’s event scheduled for Jan. 21-24 in Butte. After consideration from the SNöFlinga board of directors and ongoing communication with the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, the festival will continue with changes to stay within the protocol set forth by health department officials to enhance COVID safety and sanitation protocols.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no large group gatherings, but events are planned to encourage people to get outside, be active and enjoy winter, while still following COVID safety guidelines.

The group will be lighting its venues and business locations of sponsors with luminaries as a sign of support and solidarity as we all work together to combat this global pandemic.

For details, visit www.snoflinga.org or www.facebook.com/snoflingamt/

