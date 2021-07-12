 Skip to main content
Smoky skies behind air quality alert for Butte, area counties
Smoky skies behind air quality alert for Butte, area counties

Smoky skies

Smoky skies are seen from North Main street Monday afternoon in Butte.

 MONTANA STANDARD STAFF

The air quality for Butte-Silver Bow, Beaverhead, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Granite and Silver Bow counties is expected to reach, or has recently reached, “unhealthy for sensitive groups” or “moderate,” according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

The air quality alert is due to elevated particulate concentrations from wildfires.

As of 1 p.m.., particulate levels in Butte are “moderate.’’

When air quality is unhealthy, state and local health officials recommend that all people avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. When air quality is “unhealthy for sensitive groups,’’ officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is “moderate,’’ consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov.

