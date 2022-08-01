Smoke plume from Clover Fire in Madison County seen for miles

Smoke was visible for miles Sunday from the 900-acre Clover Fire burning in the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek in Madison County. Red flag conditions including high winds flamed the lightning-caused fire reported July 13 in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, but burning stayed within the containment lines, officials reported in a press release. One spot fire was detected and quickly addressed.

Firefighters continued Monday to strengthen containment lines. Drones were used to patrol for spot fires outside the containment lines and in the interior to find pockets of heat.

Monday’s weather forecast called for a high of 76-81 degrees with partly cloudy skies and afternoon wind gusts from the northeast up to 20 mph. A mix of rain showers and dry thunderstorms were expected Monday night with a low chance of wetting rains.

An area Closure Order remains in effect until Oct. 30 or until rescinded, and can be viewed at the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest webpage: htt ps://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts -notices.

More fire information can be found online at htt://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8262/ and the Clover Fire Facebook page: Clover Fire Information | Facebook.