Have you ever been driving north on Continental Drive, cruised over the overpass, seen the digital radar sign by Hillcrest Elementary School flashing your speed, and on cue, slowed down?

Done that twice or three times — or more times than you can remember?

Whether the signs are permanent or portable, the verdict is in.

“They work,” said Mark Neary, Butte-Silver Bow’s public works director. “We don’t get used to them. Like the ones on Iron Street — it makes me slow down and I’ve watched people coming through there and going around me, and they slow down. They actually work.”

That evidence is why Butte-Silver Bow Commissioner Jim Fisher wanted the county to buy more radar signs and include their costs in the annual budget. He wants them set up at other Butte schools and moved around town.

The county has one set of portable, solar-powered radar signs, and to meet Fisher’s request at least a little, Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher added two more sets in the budget commissioners approved last week. The cost was $44,000.

Each set includes two signs on trailers so wherever they’re placed, there’s a sign facing each direction of traffic.

Fisher would have liked more, but it’s a start.

“All over town, we don’t have time to sit police cars on streets, no matter what street it is — Harrison Avenue, Dewey Boulevard — we don’t have time to sit police cars there all the time,” Fisher said.

“People need to be reminded. We don’t need to pop (ticket) people all the time,” he said. “You see the sign, you recognize it, you slow down. It sort of wakes your brain up.”

The county installed permanent radar signs years ago around Paxson Street and Wynne Avenue on the Flat because of speeding complaints. There are now permanent sets along Iron Street leading to and from Interstate 15-90, and at Melrose. The county bought its portable set in 2017.

Fisher made his pitch for more in late July, after county officials had crafted and proposed their $174 million preliminary budget. There was time for changes but big adjustments are rare at that stage.

Getting two sets wasn’t a big change, but Fisher actually suggested 10 or 12 sets and moving them around town. Ten sets would run about $220,000 and 12 about $264,000.

That’s serious change but Commissioner Josh O’Neill backed the request, even suggesting the county buy permanent ones like those at Hillcrest and Iron Street.

“It’s a great thing — money well spent,” he said, adding that the budget could be adjusted to make room. “Let’s get them and get them permanent.”

Gallagher agrees that radar signs work and work well.

“In fact, we put two out at Melrose,” he said. “They asked us out there because through town, we only have speed-limit signs. We want to work with outside communities because they have so much river traffic there and people fly through Melrose.

“We put them up there and they’ve talked to us about how great they’re working, and I agree because it gives you that visual. Even if you’re up at Montana Tech, it gives you that visual.”

But Gallagher was hesitant about adding a bunch of portable sets to the budget.

“Our mobile ones are vulnerable to theft,” Gallagher said.

Twice this year, people have stolen the battery out of the existing portable set and they’ve tried to remove the solar panels, too. Neary said one theft happened a day and a half after the signs were placed on Arizona Street near Butte Central Elementary School.

Neary said welding work has been done to better secure the batteries but Gallagher is still wary. He says he’s willing to consider permanent radar signs at additional schools but he wants to work with school officials on that.

The Butte School District and the county struck a compromise in late 2017 that ended a weeks-long controversy over radar signs at Hillcrest.

Area residents said they were needed to protect kids because many drivers speed along that stretch of Continental and the speed limit during school hours is 25 mph, not 15 mph as in other school locations.

A top county official at the time suggested drivers would get used to permanent radar signs and eventually ignore them, just as they do regular speed-limit signs, and a council committee blocked a proposal to have them installed.

So Cindy Perdue-Dolan, a commissioner at the time, reached out to Butte school officials and they agreed to purchase the signs at a cost of $15,865. The county agreed to have them installed, provide power and maintain them.

The signs show the speed limit, which drops from 35 mph to 25 mph during school hours at Hillcrest, and flashes speeds of approaching vehicles.

Now many drivers in Butte acknowledge they work — over and over and over again. Gallagher is among them.

“Even if I’m not speeding, it gets me,” he said. “I take my foot off the gas and look at my speedometer right there.”