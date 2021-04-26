Slots still available for COVID vaccination clinic on Wednesday

The COVID-19 numbers stayed low and steady last week in Butte-Silver Bow, and vaccination clinics are scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday.

A mass vaccination clinic is scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at the Butte Civic Center, with several slots remaining available to the general public.

The first-dose clinic is open to those 16 years of age and older, regardless of residency. Though walk-ins are welcomed, people can also register for the clinic at https://butteciviccenter.com or by calling 406-497-5008. Those 16 and 17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian; 18-year-olds may attend unaccompanied.

A second-dose clinic will be held at the Civic Center Tuesday, April 27. Those attending this clinic for their second shot are asked to come at the same time they arrived for their first shot. Health Officer Karen Sullivan said an estimated 1,800 people are expected at the second-dose clinic.

Sullivan said as of Monday, Butte-Silver Bow had administered 28,061 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 12,191 individuals fully immunized. Doses per 1,000 population stands at 982, among the state’s top rankings for doses per 1,000 people.