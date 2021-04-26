Slots still available for COVID vaccination clinic on Wednesday

The COVID-19 numbers stayed low and steady last week in Butte-Silver Bow, and vaccination clinics are scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday.
A mass vaccination clinic is scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at the Butte Civic Center, with several slots remaining available to the general public.
The first-dose clinic is open to those 16 years of age and older, regardless of residency. Though walk-ins are welcomed, people can also register for the clinic at https://butteciviccenter.com or by calling 406-497-5008. Those 16 and 17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian; 18-year-olds may attend unaccompanied.
A second-dose clinic will be held at the Civic Center Tuesday, April 27. Those attending this clinic for their second shot are asked to come at the same time they arrived for their first shot. Health Officer Karen Sullivan said an estimated 1,800 people are expected at the second-dose clinic.
Sullivan said as of Monday, Butte-Silver Bow had administered 28,061 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 12,191 individuals fully immunized. Doses per 1,000 population stands at 982, among the state’s top rankings for doses per 1,000 people.
More information on vaccine distribution in Butte-Silver Bow and in Montana may be found at: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b
In addition to accessing the Civic Center site for vaccinations, the general public can locate other vaccination locations at https://vaccinefinder.org/
On Monday, the health department released its weekly COVID-19 data report.
For the week of April 17-23, the Health Department reported 26 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down four cases from the previous week of April 10-16, when 30 new cases were reported.
Based on those 26 new cases, daily average cases for the week of April 17-23 was four, the same as the previous week’s daily average cases of four.
Cases per 100,000 population for the week of April 10-16 was 11, down slightly from 12 per 100,000 the previous week.
The county’s current positivity rate — the percent of people testing positive for the COVID-19 virus in a given time period — increased from the previous time period, moving to 3.6% in the time period of April 14-20, up from 2.7% during the previous time period.
As of Sunday, April 25, the department was reporting 4,075 positive cases in the county, since Butte-Silver Bow was informed of its first COVID-19 case March 13, 2020. Of those, 3,968 have recovered, and 22 cases remain active.