Slots available for Wednesday's mass vaccination clinic in Butte

Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Monday that many slots were available for those ages 16 and older at the COVID-19 first-dose vaccination clinic 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at the Butte Civic Center. Registration for the clinic is available at https://butteciviccenter.com or by walking up to the Box Office in the Civic Center lobby at the following times: Mondays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration may also be carried out by calling the Civic Center Box Office at 406-497-6401, or the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department call center at 406-497-5008. Those arriving at the Civic Center are required to show identification and a registration/ticket number.

A second-dose clinic will be held Tuesday, April 6, Sullivan said. Those attending this clinic are asked to come at the same time they received their first dose.

Sullivan said Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command, which facilitates the clinics, continues to conduct planning for an upcoming Pfizer vaccine clinic for the counties’ 16- and 17-year-olds. The Pfizer vaccine, which is available to those 16 years and older, is transported only to more populous counties with the requisite ultra-cold-storage capabilities; the Moderna vaccine, available only to those 18 years and older, has a less burdensome storage requirement and is shipped to less populous counties.

