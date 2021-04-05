Slots available for Wednesday's mass vaccination clinic in Butte

Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Monday that many slots were available for those ages 16 and older at the COVID-19 first-dose vaccination clinic 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at the Butte Civic Center. Registration for the clinic is available at https://butteciviccenter.com or by walking up to the Box Office in the Civic Center lobby at the following times: Mondays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration may also be carried out by calling the Civic Center Box Office at 406-497-6401, or the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department call center at 406-497-5008. Those arriving at the Civic Center are required to show identification and a registration/ticket number.
A second-dose clinic will be held Tuesday, April 6, Sullivan said. Those attending this clinic are asked to come at the same time they received their first dose.
Sullivan said Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command, which facilitates the clinics, continues to conduct planning for an upcoming Pfizer vaccine clinic for the counties’ 16- and 17-year-olds. The Pfizer vaccine, which is available to those 16 years and older, is transported only to more populous counties with the requisite ultra-cold-storage capabilities; the Moderna vaccine, available only to those 18 years and older, has a less burdensome storage requirement and is shipped to less populous counties.
Sullivan said as of Monday, Butte-Silver Bow had administered 21,976 vaccine doses, with 9,376 individuals fully immunized. Doses per 1,000 population stands at 769.0. More information on vaccine distribution in Butte-Silver Bow and in Montana may be found at: https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b.
On Monday, the Health Department released its weekly data report. As of Sunday, April 4, the department was reporting 3,998 positive cases in the county, since Butte-Silver Bow was informed of its first COVID-19 case March 13, 2020. Of those, 3,890 have recovered, and 26 cases remain active. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 event, the county has seen 82 COVID-related fatalities.
For the week of March 27-April 2, the Health Department reported 46 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 10 cases from the previous week of March 20-26, when 36 new cases were reported.
Based on those 46 new cases, daily average cases for the week of March 27-April 2 was seven, up from the previous week’s daily average cases of five. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of March 27-April 2 was 19, up from 15 per 100,000 the previous week.
The county’s current positivity rate — the percent of people testing positive for the COVID-19 virus in a given time period — went down slightly up from the previous time period, decreasing to 6.9% in the time period of March 24-30, down from 7.1% during the previous time period.