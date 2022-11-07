 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Slick roads around Butte on I-90 Monday morning

  • 0

Montana Highway Patrol troopers respond to multiple weather-related incidents Monday morning around Butte.

Slick roads around Butte on I-90 Monday morning

A tow truck prepares to move a recreational vehicle tipped on its side Monday morning and backing up traffic in the eastbound lane on Interstate 90 between the Anaconda and Fairmont exits. Montana Highway Patrol troopers responded to more than one incident in the same area Monday.
Chain Up

Chris Lisac of Butte installs chains on the 18-wheeler he drives for Estes Express Lines so he can travel eastbound Monday morning over a snowy Homestake Pass. The Montana Highway Patrol responded to a host of weather-related accidents in the region Monday. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

1 In 4 Americans skipping Thanksgiving this year to save money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News