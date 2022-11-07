Montana Highway Patrol troopers respond to multiple weather-related incidents Monday morning around Butte.
Slick roads around Butte on I-90 Monday morning
A judge sentenced a Butte woman to seven years in prison Wednesday for seriously injuring a motorcycle rider during her latest drunken-driving episode.
Offenses allegedly occurred in Butte-Silver Bow County, according to court documents.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
The area had been evacuated Tuesday morning as the failure seemed more imminent. No one was injured.
Production on the first season of Taylor Sheridan’s “1923” will come to a close by Jan. 15, 2023 at the Butte Civic Center. But, the story does not end there.
A portion of the east highwall at the Montana Resources mine collapsed Tuesday night. The mine had been monitoring the highwall since August and the failure was anticipated.
A crate with some plastic caught fire around 9 a.m., said Butte-Silver Bow Fire Marshal Kelly Lee.
Mark St. Pierre replaces Undersheriff George Skuletich, who retired June 26, 2021.