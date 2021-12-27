 Skip to main content
Sledding at Chester Steele Park

Doting grandpas, Rick Rosa, left, and Mike Galpin, were out at Chester Steele Park late Monday morning watching their granddaughters, Paislee Rosa, 6, and Lakelyn and Karsyn Roeber, 4 and 5, sled down the hill numerous times. With blue skies above and the sun shining, the temperature was a balmy 16 degrees and the girls didn't seem to notice one little bit.
