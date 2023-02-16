Relentless winds off Mount Haggin coupled with as-yet-uncovered granular slag yield the sort of smudges you might see on a coal miner’s face.

The smudges show up on the once uniformly brown, soil-covered surface of the slag pile along Montana Highway 1.

In September, a contractor working for the Atlantic Richfield Co. began adding six inches of cover soil to the slag in preparation for seeding after first reducing the steep grade of the pile.

The soil and seed are intended to accomplish at least two objectives: to provide a more aesthetically pleasing entry into Anaconda from the east and to keep the abrasive, arsenic-laden slag from blowing around.

On Friday, Charlie Coleman, EPA’s remedial project manager for the Anaconda Co. Smelter Site, said migration of portions of the uncovered slag to the soil-covered slag is not a surprise.

“The plan kind of anticipated that,” Coleman said.

The six-inch cover of soil and seed were meant to be an interim fix of sorts until all the other slag on Smelter Hill is covered and seeded, he said. Some level of re-contamination was expected, Coleman said.

Atlantic Richfield is working on the design for a complete and final cover of the slag, which will involve a deeper soil cover, he said.

Slag is what remains from copper ore after a refractory furnace extracts the copper.

The copper smelting process left behind slag covering roughly 195 acres, about the size of 147 football fields.

The Atlantic Richfield Co. acquired the Anaconda Co. in 1977. In September 1983, EPA placed the Anaconda Co. Smelter Site on the Superfund program’s National Priorities List to address the contamination. Under Superfund law, Atlantic Richfield inherited the Anaconda Co.’s environmental liabilities.

Anaconda-Deerlodge County officials pushed EPA and Atlantic Richfield to accelerate getting the slag covered and the work began in September instead of in 2025.