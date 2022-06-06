Slag dust woes yield agreement for an accelerated launch of covering the material

ANACONDA — The bulldozer resembled a child’s Tonka toy in juxtaposition with the massive heap of black slag atop which the heavy equipment operator toiled last week.

The task ahead appears daunting.

The Atlantic Richfield Co. and the EPA agreed to accelerate efforts to cover a portion of the slag heap with soil and a vegetative cap. That work, tackled by a contractor hired by Atlantic Richfield, requires reducing the steep slope of the slag pile to allow the soil and seed to take hold.

Originally, the work was supposed to begin in 2025. But officials in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County grew weary of the gritty, arsenic-bearing slag dust blowing across Montana Highway 1.

“The trigger was really a dust problem,” said Charlie Coleman, EPA’s remedial project manager for the Anaconda Co. Smelter Superfund Site.

Carl Hamming, planning director for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, concurred.

“Both parties agreed that covering up at least a portion of the slag pile sooner than 2025 was a benefit to all,” Hamming said.

“We’ve had issues at our wastewater treatment plant from windblown slag,” he said. “And by covering up the most wind-prone portions of the pile, we believe it will alleviate the issue, as well as benefit the surrounding area – lands and businesses on both sides of Montana Highway 1.”

The initial focus will be the north side of the heap, the black mass that parallels Montana Highway 1.

Coleman said the work will be considered a partial cover because there is the potential for the site to be re-contaminated by dust from as yet uncovered slag. The final cover won’t happen until all the slag in that vicinity is addressed, he said.

Copper King Marcus Daly founded Anaconda as a company town. Ore processing and smelting operations began around 1884 on the north side of Warm Springs Creek before the work moved to Smelter Hill. The Washoe Smelter ceased operations in 1980.

The smelting process left behind slag covering roughly 195 acres – about the size of 147 football fields.

EPA said the material would fill more than 160,000 52-foot-long coal cars if the slag was shipped off site.

Slag is what remains from copper ore after a refractory furnace extracts the copper.

The Atlantic Richfield Co. acquired the Anaconda Co. in 1977. Under federal Superfund law, it became responsible for the cleanup of regional mining and smelting pollution.

A few commercial operations have harvested the slag for industrial uses or building materials. No outfit has made a real dent in the quantity of slag on site.

U.S. Minerals bailed from processing the slag and admitted in August that it had run afoul of laws protecting worker safety. Federal agencies reported that the company had negligently exposed employees to inorganic arsenic, a hazardous air pollutant.

