Skiing's good at Discovery, Maverick Mountain

Discovery Ski Area is open for skiing and riding seven days a week. First chair’s at 9:30 a.m. and the last chair up the mountain is at 4 p.m.

Owner Ciche Pitcher said about 75% of the terrain is open, with three runs closed on the front side of Rumsey Mountain. The 55% of open aggressive terrain serviced by the Limelight and Granite Chairs is still a little thin, but ready to ride for those experienced in the area.

“Snow’s been a little bit lean,” Pitcher said, but the groomed and beginner slopes are in great shape. “My approach to the weather is to take what comes, and don’t get too worried about the things that are out of our control.”

So far the resort has seen crowds on the low side of average, Pitcher said, adding that the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend is usually a big one.

For the pandemic, the resort has its lodge changing areas closed, but limited seating is available at the restaurant to those with reservations or seated by a host. Skiers can also order takeout food from a pickup window using their phone. Reservations for lessons and gear rental are required by noon the day before skiing to avoid congestion in the rental shop.

Masks are required anywhere in the lodge unless seated at a table.