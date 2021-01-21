Skiing's good at Discovery, Maverick Mountain

Discovery Ski Area is open for skiing and riding seven days a week. First chair’s at 9:30 a.m. and the last chair up the mountain is at 4 p.m.
Owner Ciche Pitcher said about 75% of the terrain is open, with three runs closed on the front side of Rumsey Mountain. The 55% of open aggressive terrain serviced by the Limelight and Granite Chairs is still a little thin, but ready to ride for those experienced in the area.
“Snow’s been a little bit lean,” Pitcher said, but the groomed and beginner slopes are in great shape. “My approach to the weather is to take what comes, and don’t get too worried about the things that are out of our control.”
So far the resort has seen crowds on the low side of average, Pitcher said, adding that the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend is usually a big one.
For the pandemic, the resort has its lodge changing areas closed, but limited seating is available at the restaurant to those with reservations or seated by a host. Skiers can also order takeout food from a pickup window using their phone. Reservations for lessons and gear rental are required by noon the day before skiing to avoid congestion in the rental shop.
Masks are required anywhere in the lodge unless seated at a table.
“We’ve had a really nice time. We’ve been lucky—we haven’t had any COVID-related illness,” Pitcher said. “We’ve had a lot of fun skiing and it’s been great to see everyone.”
“We couldn’t be happier really,” Pitcher said. “If we could get some more powder and ride some new snow, I think everyone’s going to be pretty pumped.”
To get to Discovery, drive to the east end of Georgetown Lake and turn up Southern Cross Road, and then left on Echo Lake Road.
MAVERICK MOUNTAIN
Maverick Mountain Ski Resort is now open Thursday through Sunday. Lifts run from 9:30 a.m to 4 p.m. The lodge opens around 8:30 a.m. and stays open into the evening.
Owner Erik Borge said that all of the resort’s runs are open and skiing well, but some caution should be taken in the trees, which are still a little thin.
“The snow’s awesome,” Borge said. “Fresh powder every week.”
Borge said the resort had its earliest opening since the 1960s, and small storms have been consistent.
Lately, crowds have been about average, he said, but he has noticed a lot more skiers and riders showing up from around and outside the state. Since this trend has been on the rise for years, Borge is unable to say if the pandemic is turning skiers away from the bigger resorts or not.
“People want to buy local and ski at a mom and pop resort, and sit and drink a beer with the owner at the end of the day,” he said.
Masks are required in the lodge unless seated. The lodge is operating with less capacity, and tables have been spaced apart for social distance. Beer and food are still being served.
Masks are also required in the lift lines.
Staff have hand-sanitizing guns, which “make you feel like a Star Wars character or something,” Borge said.
Borge has noticed skiers and riders take the pandemic into consideration on their own, by staggering lunch times.
“The lodge has never felt overwhelmed compared to previous years. I think people in general are just doing a better job at spacing themselves out,” Borge said, adding that so far the resort hasn’t had any problems with the virus.
The bottom line is that it’s been a good season so far at Maverick.
“We’re kind of in the swing of things where the conditions are really good and people know the conditions are good,” Borge said. “Even if our parking lot’s fully packed, you’re really not going to see a lift line.”
If you go ...
Maverick Mountain is located roughly 50 miles west of Dillon on Montana Highway 278. From Interstate 15 at Dillon drive south to the next exit – follow signs for Jackson, Wisdom, Exit 59. From there, follow the highway west into the next valley, and look for signs of the Pioneer Mountain Scenic Byway.
NOTE: The Grasshopper Valley does NOT have cellular service available for considerable distances. You will loose service fairly quickly after leaving Dillon, and cell service is not available on 278 again until reaching Jackson. Maverick Mountain does not have service either, however they do offer complimentary guest WiFi at the lodge.
Discovery Ski Area: Discovery Ski Area is near Philipsburg on Highway 1, and is situated along the Pintler Scenic Route opposite of Georgetown Lake and is easily accessed from Butte. Discovery’s three faces offer different terrain for every skier. skidiscovery.com