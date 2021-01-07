Skeptical B-SB council OK's $75,000 chief-of-staff contract

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners have agreed to pay an expanded assistant position under new Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher $75,000 annually, but only after asking numerous questions and expressing skepticism about the move.
“I have received an enormous amount of push-back on this from the people I represent, so if I do support it, it will be with reservation,” Commissioner Michele Shea said Wednesday night during Gallagher’s first meeting before council as the county’s top official.
After 45 minutes of questions and comments, the council voted 10-2 in authorizing the $75,000 salary for Jim Kambich, who will serve as Gallagher’s administrative aide with an expanded chief-of-staff role new to the office.
Commissioners Shawn Fredrickson and Bill Andersen voted against the move, with all others, including Shea, voting yes.
The salary is much higher than the $53,000 an administrative aide made under previous Chief Executive Dave Palmer, but Gallagher said Kambich will perform far more than clerical duties and be a big asset to the office, county and taxpayers.
According to the new job description, Kambich will be a strategic adviser, assume day-to-day responsibility for projects and create and maintain “cross-departmental relationships,” among other things. He will also do lobbying work for the county, Gallagher said.
Although the chief-of-staff duties are new, Gallagher said the post is still an administrative aide to the chief executive authorized in the Butte-Silver Bow Charter and it’s part of a budget-neutral plan to reorganize his office.
Gallagher said one of two phone operator positions is vacant, a special projects manager just resigned and Kambich can take on some of the latter person's duties. And Gallagher won't take county health insurance, a move he said would save $20,000.
Kambich was president of the Montana Economic Research and Development Institute in Butte for years before he became assistant manager of Bert Mooney Airport in July 2019. MERDI was involved in numerous economic development projects during his tenure.
“He has led a major nonprofit business, he’s worked in local government, he’s lobbied at the state level, the federal level,” Gallagher told commissioners during a virtual meeting. “He’s worked amongst most everybody in here and just has a wealth of knowledge you can’t find in most people on the street. So that’s what his salary was based off of.”
But several commissioners expressed skepticism directly or through the questions they asked. Gallagher was parks director for five years and has fielded lots of queries from council, but these were the first as the county’s highest elected official.
Like several commissioners, Fredrickson said he respected Kambich and wasn’t questioning his qualifications. But he said the $75,000 salary was comparable to department heads and elected positions in Butte-Silver Bow.
That included the salary for parks director, Fredrickson noted. It pays $80,661.
“My concern is about the message this sends to other elected officials and department heads and the ramifications this could have on future budgets,” Fredrickson said.
Commissioner John Sorich said the county has hired lobbyists in the past and former state Sen. Jon Sesso of Butte, who was also the county’s planning director for years, was no longer in office to closely monitor legislative developments for the county.
Kambich’s ability to take some of that on was a good thing, Sorich said, but he was concerned about other county positions being affected and whether the move can stay budget-neutral.
Commissioner Cindi Shaw said Kambich had a lot of credentials and told Gallagher “it’s not for us to micromanage your staffing” since that was an executive-branch function. But commissioners hold the purse-strings and review contracts, including the one for Kambich.
“I think the elephant in the room is where is this money coming from?” she said, asking Budget Director Danette Gleason to answer that question.
Although the phone operators work in the chief executive’s office, the salaries for those positions and the special projects manager come from other departments within the budget, Gleason said.
But regardless, she said there was enough money in “professional services” and other line items within the chief executive office budget to pay the difference between $53,000 and $75,000, with about $1,000 to spare, without making other moves.
In his own responses to questions and comments, Gallagher said, among other things:
• He looked at salaries that mayoral or city manager assistants make in other sizable Montana communities and most were lower than $75,000.
• Government’s roles and responsibilities have grown and Kambich would help his office meet them.
• The position includes a six-month probationary period and annual performance reviews. Although Gallagher would do the reviews, he said Kambich will frequently interact with commissioners and they will see for themselves how he’s performing.
• He did not support the idea of exchanging an elected chief executive with an appointed city manager and the chief-of-staff post had nothing to do with such proposals.
Shea said “actions like this” often have unintended consequences and she was wary of the move remaining budget neutral.