Skeptical B-SB council OK's $75,000 chief-of-staff contract

Although the phone operators work in the chief executive’s office, the salaries for those positions and the special projects manager come from other departments within the budget, Gleason said.

But regardless, she said there was enough money in “professional services” and other line items within the chief executive office budget to pay the difference between $53,000 and $75,000, with about $1,000 to spare, without making other moves.

In his own responses to questions and comments, Gallagher said, among other things:

• He looked at salaries that mayoral or city manager assistants make in other sizable Montana communities and most were lower than $75,000.

• Government’s roles and responsibilities have grown and Kambich would help his office meet them.

• The position includes a six-month probationary period and annual performance reviews. Although Gallagher would do the reviews, he said Kambich will frequently interact with commissioners and they will see for themselves how he’s performing.

• He did not support the idea of exchanging an elected chief executive with an appointed city manager and the chief-of-staff post had nothing to do with such proposals.