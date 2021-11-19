 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Simon and Garfunkel story coming to Mother Lode

  • 0
Simon and Garfunkel - Mother Lode

The Simon and Garfunkel Story will hit the Mother Lode stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 316 W. Park St.

 Provided photo

The Simon and Garfunkel Story will hit the Mother Lode stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 316 W. Park St.

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom and Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Using state of the art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including “Mrs. Robinson” (featured in the 1967 film “The Graduate”), “Cecilia”, “Bridge Over Troubled Water”, “Homeward Bound” and many more.

Tickets cost $80 for main floor, $75 for mezzanine, $65 for loge and $40 for balcony seats. For more details or to purchase tickets, go to https://buttearts.org/the-simon-and-garfunkel-story/ or call the box office at 406-723-3602.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Nevada man nail insane trick shots with football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News