Silver Bow County eligible for federal drought disaster aid

Silver Bow County was designated Monday as a drought disaster area by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack, making the county eligible for federal drought disaster aid.

Seventeen other counties were also designated as drought disaster areas, including Jefferson and Beaverhead counties. This is in addition to the counties already designated as drought disaster areas in earlier declarations.

Out of Montana’s 56 counties, 46 are now drought disaster areas.

The federal designation allows agricultural producers in affected counties to apply for Farm Service Agency loans to cover damage caused by drought.

Montana has been under a statewide drought emergency since July 1, but only a federal declaration of emergency can open up FSA loan applications. Gov. Greg Gianforte’s July 1 declaration suspended some regulations for commercial vehicle drivers providing drought-related support, and directed state agricultural agencies to cooperate fully with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The federal designation came following a letter from Gianforte to Vilsack urging him to identify all Montana counties as primary natural disaster areas.