Silver Bow County eligible for federal drought disaster aid

Silver Bow County was designated Monday as a drought disaster area by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack, making the county eligible for federal drought disaster aid.
Seventeen other counties were also designated as drought disaster areas, including Jefferson and Beaverhead counties. This is in addition to the counties already designated as drought disaster areas in earlier declarations.
Out of Montana’s 56 counties, 46 are now drought disaster areas.
The federal designation allows agricultural producers in affected counties to apply for Farm Service Agency loans to cover damage caused by drought.
Montana has been under a statewide drought emergency since July 1, but only a federal declaration of emergency can open up FSA loan applications. Gov. Greg Gianforte’s July 1 declaration suspended some regulations for commercial vehicle drivers providing drought-related support, and directed state agricultural agencies to cooperate fully with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The federal designation came following a letter from Gianforte to Vilsack urging him to identify all Montana counties as primary natural disaster areas.
According to Leslie Rispens, acting state executive director for the FSA, disaster area designations are automatically triggered based on drought data. A county is a primary drought disaster area if it has experienced severe drought for eight consecutive weeks, or is experiencing extreme or exceptional drought in any part of the county. Any counties that border a primary drought disaster area are contiguous drought disaster areas. There is no difference between primary and contiguous disaster areas in eligibility for FSA loans.
Local and state governments use federal declarations to inform their own designations, but otherwise are unaffected by this designation.
Rispens said Silver Bow County is unlikely to experience much impact from this designation, as there aren’t many agricultural producers in the county.
On Monday, Carbon, Madison, Stillwater, Treasure, Gallatin, Park, Sweet Grass, and Yellowstone Counties were added to the list of primary disaster areas. Beaverhead, Broadwater, Jefferson, Musselshell, Silver Bow, Big Horn, Golden Valley, Meagher, Rosebud, and Wheatland counties were added to the list of contiguous disaster areas, as were Fremont County in Idaho and Big Horn, Park and Teton Counties in Wyoming.
For more details on the USDA’s drought relief programs, visit https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/mt/newsroom/releases/cb3f8ee5-e2ab-440e-b462-2e0debd31683/.