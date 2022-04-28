‘Silly, annoying and scary’: Flag thieves unintentionally fund charities

Butte resident Stacy Adams noticed two of her flags displayed outside her house were missing when she came back from picking up her daughter from school on April 1.

The missing flags were a blue and yellow Ukraine flag and a purple and yellow flag for women’s suffrage. Adams has a security camera, and reviewed the footage after she got home.

In a black-and-white video dated at 4:37 a.m. that day, a person wearing a bandana, hoodie and an arm band with what looks like a swastika on it can be seen walking up to Adams’ porch, taking the flags and running away.

She said she bought the suffragette flag again and planned to put it back up, and put a gay pride flag up that day. “Because I was like, ‘You’re not going to make me not put my flags up,’” she said.

Adams also put a sign on her door made out of yellow paper and blue paper that reads "Peace 4 the Ukraine. You can steal a flag, but you’ll never change a heart.”

Adams has put up flags over the years depending on the season — some political, some innocuous — and this is the first time any of them have been stolen. She put up a bunny flag for Easter. She’s also had political signs taken from her front yard before, she said, but didn’t report it because she “didn’t think it was that bad.”

But Adams isn’t the only person on Excelsior Avenue who’s had flags go missing. A few blocks down, Clayton Elliott and Abigail St. Lawrence have seen a slew of missing gay pride flags from outside their house. Elliott said there’s been between 10 and 12 gay pride flags stolen in the last eight months, along with an American flag and an Irish flag, and they’ve also had their “Get Vaccinated” signs stolen.

Around this same area, local small business owner Celeste Johnston has also noticed some missing pride flags — two from her residence and three from Jade Hair Studio and Spa — over the past year.

Johnston prefers to refer to the flags as “missing” rather than “stolen,” because she can’t prove they’ve been stolen. She said the first time she noticed the hair salon’s flag was missing, the whole thing was gone, so she chalked it up to the wind. The second time, too. But the third time, the wooden flag pole was broken, and she had a harder time blaming that on the wind.

“It’s silly, annoying and scary,” Johnston said.

Why are these thefts happening? Are they a harmless prank, something more sinister, or someone who wants a pride flag and can’t afford their own? St. Lawrence explored all these options in a Letter to the Editor she wrote in August in which she said she hopes the consistent thefts aren’t ill-intentioned, but if they are, she knows they aren’t representative of Butte.

“They’re clearly upset about something,” Elliott said.

Adams thinks they’re trying to send a message. “I’m not going to let them intimidate me,” she said.

Like Adams, Elliott and Johnston said they are not going to stop hanging their flags. After Adams’ was taken, she bought another. Elliot buys his from Casper PRIDE based in Casper, Wyo., that uses the funds to supports LGBTQ people, and he said he is happy to donate $10 for each flag.

“The worst thing to do is take it down,” Elliott said. He added if the flag encourages one LGBTQ person to be who they are, then it’s doing its job.

Johnston echoed his sentiments. She said she buys her flags from Flags for Good, which donates a portion of the sales to charities that rotate throughout the year. “I’m going to keep putting them up,” she said.

Adams is the only person of the three who’s filed a police report. Detective Jeff Williams looked into it, but said at this time, he hasn’t identified a suspect. Adams said it was Williams who identified the arm band as having a swastika on it.

“I actually didn’t notice it at first,” she said.

Sheriff Ed Lester said he’s seen reports of stolen flags other than Adams’ over the last year, but it’s hard to be sure who is stealing them and why, and even if it’s the same person or group of people stealing all the flags.

