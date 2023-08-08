DEER LODGE — Officials plan to soon post signs warning about potential exposure to arsenic at the popular Arrowstone Park in Deer Lodge.

The signs will read: “ARSENIC EXPOSURE WARNING. Bare dirt in the park may contain high (or elevated) levels of arsenic. Arsenic naturally occurs in soil, but it can be toxic with direct, repeated exposure over time.”

The signs also provide more specific advice such as, “Supervise children. Do not allow children to touch or consume dirt … Stay off river shoreline where bare dirt is exposed.”

City and Powell County officials worked with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to craft the text for the park signs. The park was built decades ago by the Atlantic Richfield Co. atop historic mining and smelting pollution from upstream.

Jordan Green, chief administrative officer for Deer Lodge, said he believes the signs focus on the key issues of disquiet about the park.

“I believe the language accurately states that the bare dirt patches are the real areas of concern,” Green said. “I believe the signage will simply serve as a reminder to avoid those locations until the interim remediation has been completed.”

DEQ, the designated agency for Superfund cleanup along the Clark Fork River, has said remediation of Arrowstone Park is likely to begin in 2025.

Green said the “arsenic exposure warning” declaration “can appear a little alarming if the rest of the sign language is not read.”

He added, “I would encourage anyone with questions to contact the numbers provided (on the sign). They can also contact City Hall or the Powell County Planning Department with questions or concerns.”

More than two decades have passed since concerns first surfaced about the potential risks of contaminated mine and smelting tailings buried beneath cover soil at the park.

More recently, in February 2022, the Powell County Planning Department and county commissioners referenced Arrowhead Park in correspondence with DEQ.

“One of our greatest concerns is whether the park is safe to use for the public,” the letter advised. “There is some visible evidence that heavy metals are leaching back to the surface, and that banks are eroding and depositing contaminated soils back into the river.

“There are slickens appearing throughout the park, including at the boat ramp on the eastside park.” Slickens are contaminated areas typically devoid of vegetation.

“There is a high potential for human exposure as the park is used regularly by locals and visitors, including families with children,” the letter reported.

One woman, Toni Chew, a regular park visitor, reported in April having seen a child playing in what appeared to be a slickens.

Chew spoke up during a meeting with DEQ.

“I want to walk in a clean Arrowstone Park,” she said then.

More than 20 years ago — in May 2000 — The Montana Standard reported that a meeting about Arrowstone Park drew officials from the EPA, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, Montana’s epidemiologist, a state fisheries biologist, the county’s public health officer and county officials.

In November 1999, Tammie McRae, an environmental health scientist for ATSDR, had recommended posting the park and a spot downstream to warn people of the potential for exposure to arsenic.

“In our opinion, these areas may present a public health hazard, especially to children,” McRae wrote.

But EPA officials, including the late John Wardell, then the agency’s Montana director, said they believed Arrowstone Park presented no significant health risk.

“Deer Lodge residents, including children, are not at risk from arsenic exposure at Arrowstone Park,” Wardell wrote in an op-ed published May 22, 2001.

There was backlash when physician Dr. Katie Evans, then health officer for Powell County, talked about posting the park. She eventually moved away.

The park was built in the floodplain of the Clark Fork River by the Atlantic Richfield Co. in the late 1990s atop contaminated wastes from upstream mining and smelting. Some observers have long suggested the wastes should have been fully removed from the site, which is both vulnerable to interaction with a meandering river and a park where children would play — possibly attracted to dirt spots.

The park’s roots trace all the way back to a catastrophic 1908 flood. That torrent deposited huge quantities of contaminated sediments and tailings along the Clark Fork River from its headwaters near Warm Springs all the way to Milltown. The sources of contamination included mining, milling and smelting operations in Butte and Anaconda.

Federal Superfund law holds the Atlantic Richfield Co. responsible for cleaning up pollution along the river because it purchased the original polluter, the Anaconda Co., in 1977. Atlantic Richfield built Arrowstone Park in the late 1990s without removing contamination first. Instead, its contractors used clean soil to bury contaminants that included copper, cadmium, zinc, lead and arsenic.

That approach stirred controversy among those who felt leaving the pollution in place was a bad idea.

Kathy Hadley is president of the Clark Fork River Technical Assistance Committee, or CFRTAC.

“Some years ago, when decisions were being made by EPA and Atlantic Richfield on remediation of the park, CFRTAC and other local people and organizations wanted the toxic mine tailings removed from the park and replaced with clean fill,” she said earlier this year. “We all were concerned about establishing a park on top of toxic mine tailings.”

Hadley said there was particular concern about arsenic and its potential health effects, especially for young people.

“We also knew that the river would continue to move and riverbanks would erode and the toxic mine tailings would eventually be deposited back into the river,” she said then.

In 2008, negotiations whose participants included EPA, Atlantic Richfield and DEQ yielded a settlement that arranged for DEQ to be the lead agency for the river’s remediation.

The EPA reports that, generally speaking, “Copper is the prime contaminant associated with environmental risk and arsenic is the primary contaminant associated with human risks.”

Powell County’s letter to DEQ acknowledged that the agency “has an enormous responsibility in its effort to remediate the river across such a large geographic area.”

The letter said the public’s regular use of Arrowstone Park and its high visibility as people drive in from Interstate 90 “would seem to make it an ideal candidate for remediation.”

The Atlantic Richfield Co. has cited the 2008 agreement and essentially put the ball in the court of DEQ and the state’s National Resource Damage Program when it comes to remediating the park.

Powell County’s letter said the county looks forward to a time when Arrowstone Park’s environmental profile is no longer cause for concern.

“We eagerly anticipate the day when a clean and vibrant Arrowstone Park will be enjoyed by the citizens of Powell County and visiting tourists,” the letter advised.

Atlantic Richfield did not respond to a request for comment about the signs for Arrowstone Park.