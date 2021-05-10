Sights set on rebuilding M&M: 'It's going to take a series of small miracles'

“I knew it was going to be a big job and it wasn’t easy getting there, and I knew that when I got there, that wasn’t it either — I had to maintain it and keep it going,” Pankovich said. “And man, we were on our way to the best year ever, I’m sure in the history of the M&M.

“It’s so frustrating and heartbreaking to know where we were headed, and at the same time, I know we can do it again. I feel like it’s something we need to move on quickly, because I don’t want anyone to forget.”

Gallagher said it was too early to say how local government could help in the rebuilding effort, but he would explore all avenues. One could involve assistance from the Urban Renewal Agency and its tax-increment district covering much of Uptown Butte.

URA Director Karen Byrnes agreed.

“We need to work with Selina to see what she is interested in doing and there’s a lot to go through at this point in time, but we would be, as an agency, 100% behind new construction of the M&M,” she said.

Pankovich said there would be an account set up to accept donations, with legal assurances that all contributions go to a rebuilding effort and refunds are made if it’s not successful.