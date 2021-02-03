Sighs of relief, tears of joy: Butte vaccine clinic a success

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If we could get the vaccines,” he said. “That’s the rate-limiting step at this point.”

“It’s so rewarding to see this population get vaccinated. They’ve been locked up in their houses since March, and this is some of the first social interaction they’ve had,” Rask said. “Everybody needs the shot, but the little old people have a special place in my heart.”

St. James pharmacist Tom Horne said they’ve cut out the fluff and streamlined the works. There’s wide space between patients who are ushered from each station calmly, and with good humor. The forms have been simplified. And the results have been amazing.

“A lot of people literally have tears and say thank you so much,” Horne said.

Sharon Reid, 72, cried tears of a slightly different kind.

Sharon just doesn’t do shots, but got her vaccine on Wednesday because her husband, George Reid, 74, wasn’t going without her. She was all smiles when she finished up.