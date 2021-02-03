Sighs of relief, tears of joy: Butte vaccine clinic a success

Relief and celebration were in the air as Butte-Silver-Bow seniors 70 and up received their COVID-19 vaccines at the Butte Civic Center on Wednesday afternoon. The process was swift and easy, old friends greeted one another, and the county drew a step closer to leaving the pandemic behind.
Dr. Robert Nehls, an 86-year-old retired Butte OB-GYN, couldn’t have asked for a better welcome.
“You delivered my first baby, she’s right over there,” said Montana Tech nursing professor and registered nurse Moe Brophy as she checked in Robert and his 73-year-old wife, Donna Nehls.
Brophy ran Robert through the routine pre-vaccination questions — even asked if he was pregnant.
They had a good laugh, Robert and Donna got their shots of the Moderna vaccine, and sat for the required 15 minutes to be sure they didn’t have a bad reaction.
Finally getting that first shot was an extraordinary relief, the Nehls said.
“We’re believers in every aspect of this pandemic. It’s a real thing and it’s dangerous, and people need to take it seriously,” Robert said.
For the couple, the pandemic has meant no dinners out, no trips to the “local watering hole,” travel plans canceled, and worse.
“The social isolation is the hardest part,” Donna said.
They’ve had family members get COVID, like just about everyone, and Robert lost a good friend to the virus.
“He was the same age as I am,” Robert said.
The couple was overwhelmed by how smoothly things went, especially given the difficulty local health officials face in putting on large events with the vaccine still limited in supply.
When Robert called the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department Tuesday morning, health officials still hadn’t received Wednesday’s 500 vaccine doses, and were yet to confirm the clinic. Robert received a call later in the day once vaccines arrived, and was told when and where to be the next day. The Nehlses first called to get on the list two weeks ago.
They were impressed.
“This is very well-organized,” Robert said. “Bet you it’s better than most places.”
Many receiving the vaccine noted the mass vaccination clinic’s efficiency. Southwest Montana Community Health Center ran the drive-thru portion. John Rolich, the health department’s environmental health manager, and his crew directed traffic. Inside, a combination of volunteers from the community, the health department, and St. James staff ran the show.
Risik Rask, director of pharmacy at St. James, and colleagues modeled the vaccination clinic after the one they worked out at St. James during the earliest vaccinations of frontline workers. At previous mass clinics, the Unified Health Command — the combined local healthcare leadership — achieved 100 vaccinations an hour. Seeing how smooth Wednesday morning went, Rask expects they can do 150.
“If we could get the vaccines,” he said. “That’s the rate-limiting step at this point.”
“It’s so rewarding to see this population get vaccinated. They’ve been locked up in their houses since March, and this is some of the first social interaction they’ve had,” Rask said. “Everybody needs the shot, but the little old people have a special place in my heart.”
St. James pharmacist Tom Horne said they’ve cut out the fluff and streamlined the works. There’s wide space between patients who are ushered from each station calmly, and with good humor. The forms have been simplified. And the results have been amazing.
“A lot of people literally have tears and say thank you so much,” Horne said.
Sharon Reid, 72, cried tears of a slightly different kind.
Sharon just doesn’t do shots, but got her vaccine on Wednesday because her husband, George Reid, 74, wasn’t going without her. She was all smiles when she finished up.
George and Sharon have been married for 56 years, and their family has grown accordingly. They have four great-grandsons, three great-granddaughters, and another great-granddaughter on the way. Because of the pandemic, they’ve only been able to see their most recent great-grandson, born a month ago, one time.
“That’s the biggest thing — you can’t go near your family,” Sharon said.
The couple from Butte received the call Tuesday night, and were told the clinic was a go.
Since shipments of vaccine are in short supply, and date of arrival has been uncertain, the Unified Health Command has had to schedule the last two clinics tentatively until the final hour. The scheduling woes don’t end when the clinic finally starts.
At about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 213 vaccines had been administered and Diane Regan, manager of the operations division for the health department, already suspected some no-shows due to weather and began preparing to call people on the standby list later in the day.
“The scheduling is just hard,” Regan said.
Health Officer Karen Sullivan said the UHC is considering different options to make it easier, including a possible ticketing system as used at other Civic Center events — Regan’s idea. Still, the principal difficulty comes from the uncertainty of vaccine arrival, she said.
She’s hopeful that aspect will soon improve.
A total of 507 vaccines were administered at the clinic, according to Rask, and the Unified Health Command did end up calling in some people from the standby list due to no-shows. No vaccine was wasted.
Healthcare workers, athletes from Montana Tech, and members from the community have pitched in to volunteer for the mass vaccination clinics.
It has paid off.
According to the state’s online COVID response map, as of late afternoon Wednesday, Butte-Silver-Bow topped the list for AA communities around the state for the number of people vaccinated per capita, at 177.7 doses per 1,000 people.