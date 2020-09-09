Sideways squabble: Business owner, county square off over sign

“Code enforcement, especially on stuff like signs, has been an issue and we are working toward bettering that,” said Senior Planner Dylan Pipinich, adding that “when they come to our attention, they are being enforced.”

The bottom line, said Planning Director Lori Casey, is that McAdam is “out of compliance with the zoning ordinance.”

McAdam has appealed that decision to the Zoning Board, which will hear both sides during a videoconference meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It can rule in several ways and if McAdam disagrees with the board, she can appeal to District Court.

McAdam used to operate her business at Big Sky Senior Living, but bought the space on Harrison Avenue in January, made major renovations inside and out, and opened on June 1. She has a Copper City Physical sign on the front of her building, the “frontage,” and one on the side corner, facing a parking lot but visible to motorists heading north on Harrison.

She said a code officer with Community Enrichment visited in July and told her the side sign was out of compliance. The county cites ordinances that say one or more wall signs per building “frontage” facing a public right-of-way are permitted. Therefore, they say, those are the only wall signs allowed.