Showing support: B-SB courthouse draped in blue and yellow for Ukraine

Before the Butte-Silver Bow commissioners got down to business at their last meeting, Council Chairwoman Cindi Shaw said she just had to say something.

“I’m not trying to get involved in politics or anything but I just want to say that everyone needs to pray really, really hard for Ukraine. I’ve decided I’m wearing this little blue and yellow necklace until they are free,” Shaw told fellow commissioners Wednesday night.

The Ukrainian flag has two horizontal bands of blue and yellow and the country in Eastern Europe has been under a full-scale invasion by Russia since Feb. 24.

“Just remember that freedom does not come without a price,” Shaw said to fellow commissioners at their meeting last Wednesday night. “These people are valiantly protecting their country and it just doesn’t look very good. That’s the bad side of it.”

Shaw has gone a step further in gesture of support and hope.

At her request and with help from several others, the globe lamps outside the main entrance of the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse were lit in blue and yellow. One set drapes the center of the building in blue and both colors reflect brightly off of Granite Street.

Shaw said she got a call from former Commissioner Charlie O’Leary last week asking if there was anything the county could do to show support for Ukraine.

He suggested a flag but four fly outside the courthouse already. There’s an American flag, a Montana flag, an Irish flag since St. Patrick Day is coming and a MIA-POW flag. Shaw was afraid a fifth flag would get lost among the others.

O’Leary mentioned that Bozeman had its courthouse lit up in blue and yellow so Shaw took a look at “those beautiful, vintage globe lamps” outside the courthouse and had an “ah-ha” thought that they could do the job.

With a thumb’s up from Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher and help from his chief of staff, Jim Kambich, and Buildings Manager John Sullivan, the bulbs were changed out and the colors took off Monday night.

“It was a complete team effort,” Shaw said. “I really wanted to light up the courthouse to show support for Ukraine in this war. It’s heartbreaking. That’s all I can say about it. It’s just heartbreaking.”

