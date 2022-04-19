 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Show of solidarity in Anaconda

The "yellow rock" is a local landmark in the middle of Warm Springs creek along Highway 1 just west of Anaconda. The rock is painted yellow to help indicate the water level of the creek. In a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, this year it was repainted both yellow and blue, symbolic of the Ukrainian flag. 
