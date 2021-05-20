Shot down: Zoning Board says no to big battery facility south of Butte

He attended Thursday night’s meeting and called the board’s action “a missed opportunity for Butte and for the people of the state of Montana.”

“The power reliability need for the Copper Energy Storage project is not going away,” he told The Montana Standard. “This advance energy storage facility will help avoid blackouts in the community while delivering local tax revenue.”

Plus Power has said the facility would have added $17 million to $25 million in property taxes to Butte-Silver Bow over the 20-year life of the facility.

Shaffer said the local tax revenue was about the only benefit he could see to the project.

“I believe that this potential benefit comes at the detriment of surrounding property values in the area,” he said before the vote. “I believe that there are probably better places to locate this project.”

The proposal was drawn up and pitched with NorthWestern Energy in mind. It faces increasing demands for capacity at a time coal-fired plants are being shut down. It can purchase power if needed, but market prices are volatile and added costs eventually get passed onto ratepayers.