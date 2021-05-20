Shot down: Zoning Board says no to big battery facility south of Butte

After a brief discussion Thursday night, the Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board rejected a proposal to build a five-acre utility-scale battery storage facility next to a NorthWestern Energy substation in a largely open area south of Butte.
Numerous residents opposed the proposal by San Francisco-based Plus Power, saying the facility would ruin the views and character of an area zoned for residential use and lead to further industrialization in a part of town with open spaces and scenery still intact.
Board members cited that opposition before voting 5-0 against a special use permit that would have allowed the facility at that location.
The area is south of the airport and just east of Continental Drive, about a mile north of Highway 2, with some houses and the East Ridge to the east and the foothills of the Highlands to the south.
“I think the public has spoken loud and clear on this,” said board member Tyler Shaffer. “Almost all of the opposition has been from immediate neighbors, close neighbors, people in that general vicinity.”
Board member Julie Jaksha said the substation was the only industrial thing in the area and homeowners knew that before locating there.
‘I don’t think they realized there could be new development of industrial portions in that area, so I think we have to consider that,” she said.
Plus Power had hoped to build the facility on behalf of NorthWestern Energy to help fill gaps in energy capacity and provide electric power if needed during peak loads and critical times, such as severe winter storms.
Plus Power said the 75-megawatt project would be the first utility-scale battery storage facility in Montana and benefit NorthWestern Energy and its Butte and Montana customers. The site would include 144 enclosed lithium-ion batteries, each 9-feet tall.
But the proposal recently lost punch when NorthWestern Energy chose three other projects in Montana to meet capacity deficits, including a 50-megawatt battery facility in Yellowstone County that would be built by another company.
The power company received 180 proposals to increase its capacity resources from 21 bidders before choosing three to serve Montana customers. None are in Butte.
NorthWestern says it has no ties to the Butte project, but Plus Power and a limited liability company it formed, Copper Energy Storage, still wanted to build the facility, saying NorthWestern Energy might need or want the energy capacity in the future.
Plus Power could also seek access to NorthWestern’s transmission system and send the power to other utilities and other states. But Scott Schalich, a developer for Plus Power, said there were no intentions of doing that and its benefits were meant for Montanans.
He attended Thursday night’s meeting and called the board’s action “a missed opportunity for Butte and for the people of the state of Montana.”
“The power reliability need for the Copper Energy Storage project is not going away,” he told The Montana Standard. “This advance energy storage facility will help avoid blackouts in the community while delivering local tax revenue.”
Plus Power has said the facility would have added $17 million to $25 million in property taxes to Butte-Silver Bow over the 20-year life of the facility.
Shaffer said the local tax revenue was about the only benefit he could see to the project.
“I believe that this potential benefit comes at the detriment of surrounding property values in the area,” he said before the vote. “I believe that there are probably better places to locate this project.”
The proposal was drawn up and pitched with NorthWestern Energy in mind. It faces increasing demands for capacity at a time coal-fired plants are being shut down. It can purchase power if needed, but market prices are volatile and added costs eventually get passed onto ratepayers.
The site by the substation is crucial, Plus Power said, because it would allow power to be delivered to NorthWestern’s grid at three different voltage levels depending on current needs.
Shaffer said he understood why the proposed site was perfect for Plus Power but said, “It’s not so ideal for the people who have to live around that.”
Before the April public hearing, three members of the seven-member Zoning Board — Todd Collins, Sylvia Cunningham and Loren Burmeister — recused themselves in the matter. Cunningham works for NorthWestern Energy and Collins lives near the site.
Burmeister said he recused himself then because he was involved with another project seeking a partnership with NorthWestern. When it was among those not chosen, he said the potential conflict was gone so he was among five members voting Thursday night.
He said he was “100 percent behind renewable energy opportunities” and it would be appropriate in some places, like an industrial area, but not this residential area.
“I don’t think we would allow any other industrial development to occur out there,” Burmeister said.
Schalich said Plus Power would “continue to pursue this project, or one like it elsewhere in Montana, to move forward.”