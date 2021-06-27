Shortage of workers hinders Butte businesses

The lack of consideration is what really riles Graham, who wishes potential employees would just say “I’m not interested.”

“It’s a pervasive problem,” said Graham, who pointed out restaurants are not the only Butte businesses experiencing this problem.

“I have this conversation every day with at least one other business owner,” said Graham. “They are all experiencing the same problems.”

At this juncture, Graham, who has co-owned the business since it opened in 1985, doesn’t think the restaurant will reopen for night dining.

He fears without a knowledgeable, well-trained staff, their customers’ dining experiences would not be up to par.

“To be honest, I am sick of fighting this battle,” he said. “I’d rather go out on top.”

Wendy Talarico, manager at Silver Bow Pizza, can definitely relate.

In the past nine days, she set up 12 interviews, with only one showing up.

“The desire to work is just not there,” said Talarico.