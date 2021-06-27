Shortage of workers hinders Butte businesses

Dinner is no longer on the menu at the Uptown Café. Not because the restaurant lacks customers, far from it. It’s because owners Guy Graham and Barb Kornet could not get enough staff to make it work.
In Butte, as well as elsewhere in Montana (see related story) and all across the country, a side effect to the pandemic has manifested — a lack of workers.
According to a recent article from the National Federation of Independent Business Research Foundation, nationwide, a record number of small businesses owners are having difficulty filling positions.
Last month, 48 percent of these business owners were unable to fill job openings. This alarming trend has not bypassed Butte.
The problem has become so widespread that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently launched an initiative, “America Works.” In a June 1 news release, its president, Suzanne Clark, acknowledged the growing problem.
“As we stand on the cusp of what could be a great American resurgence, a worker shortage is holding back job creators across the country,” said Clark. “Together, we can and we must address our nation’s workforce challenges.”
To say the Uptown's Graham is beyond frustrated would be an understatement.
“People will set up an interview and then not show,” said Graham. “Others will work one day and then not come back.”
The lack of consideration is what really riles Graham, who wishes potential employees would just say “I’m not interested.”
“It’s a pervasive problem,” said Graham, who pointed out restaurants are not the only Butte businesses experiencing this problem.
“I have this conversation every day with at least one other business owner,” said Graham. “They are all experiencing the same problems.”
At this juncture, Graham, who has co-owned the business since it opened in 1985, doesn’t think the restaurant will reopen for night dining.
He fears without a knowledgeable, well-trained staff, their customers’ dining experiences would not be up to par.
“To be honest, I am sick of fighting this battle,” he said. “I’d rather go out on top.”
Wendy Talarico, manager at Silver Bow Pizza, can definitely relate.
In the past nine days, she set up 12 interviews, with only one showing up.
“The desire to work is just not there,” said Talarico.
Therefore, the well-known pizza establishment has had to make some changes. To be more competitive, starting wages have increased. Some items have been taken off the menu because of lack of staff, and as it stands now, winter hours, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., will remain in effect.
At present, Talarico is not feeling too optimistic.
“It seems very few individuals want to work 40 hours a week,” she said. “The new normal is 30 hours, not 40.”
Emily McLaughlin at Mac’s Tavern is feeling the pinch as well.
“We, too, are struggling to find staff,” she said.
Right now, according to McLaughlin, her restaurant has enough staff to scrape by, but when their present employees request time off, it’s a hardship.
In recent weeks, she has scheduled interviews with seven people and only two showed up. And, when she called the two people back, only one would answer the phone.
“It’s really frustrating,” she said.
Pre-COVID-19, Lisac’s Tri-Stop & Casino employed 14 people. That number has dwindled to eight.
That means longer hours for co-managers, Nadene Lisac and Elaine Lisac.
Like many other businesses, Lisac’s has been experiencing the same problem — mostly no-shows for interviews.
“We used to get Montana Tech students but they don’t apply anymore,” said Nadene. “Now, it is rare if we get any applications."
Lisac’s has thankfully not had to change their hours. Nadene attributes that positive outcome to her long-term employees.
“That has been so helpful,” she said.
Bill McGladdery, Town Pump's director of communications, can also relate.
“We have had people scheduled for interviews and not show up,” he said.
Now, to counteract that particular problem, if someone applies in person and a manager is available, the prospective employee will be interviewed right away.
Added incentives have also been included — a flexible schedule and increased starting wages. The company is also offering various sign-on bonuses if a new employee stays for a certain amount of time.
“We want to make the job work for them,” said McGladdery, who said the corporation shares with each new employee the benefits program, 401K, education grants, health insurance, profit sharing and vacation time.
Renee Pezdark, owner of The Derby, a Harrison Avenue restaurant, said she has set up interviews several times with interested applicants, but none showed up.
“It is affecting us,” said Pezdark, “very much so.”
Pezdark has had to scale back the restaurant’s hours and while open for dinner, she has had to cut days when it comes to serving lunch. Now, the restaurant only offers lunch two days a week, instead of the normal five.