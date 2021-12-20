 Skip to main content
Shooting on Main Street leaves Butte man dead

A 42-year-old Butte man is dead following a shooting just before 7 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 800 block of South Main Street.

The victim was transported to St. James Healthcare where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said evidence has been recovered and several people who were at the residence at the time of the shooting have either been detained and/or questioned.

“There is no ongoing threat to public safety as a result of this incident,” Lester said.

Because the shooting remains an active investigation, more details will be released when available.

