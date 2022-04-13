Shooting in Deer Lodge leads to hospitalization, arrest

A Wednesday morning shooting in Deer Lodge led to the hospitalization of a 38-year-old man and law enforcement’s subsequent pursuit and apprehension of the 23-year-old man authorities believe did the shooting.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said the sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting in the city of Deer Lodge at 10:55 a.m. A victim was taken to the Deer Lodge Medical Center.

Roselles declined to say whether the man and the alleged shooters were residents of the region or whether they knew each other. He also declined to comment on the extent of the victim’s injuries. He explained the investigation is ongoing and circumspection was necessary.

Officers from the Deer Lodge Police Department and deputies from the sheriff’s office responded. They received information about the possible suspect and he was subsequently located in a vehicle outside the Deer Lodge city limits.

“Attempts to get him to stop were unsuccessful,” Roselles said.

A pursuit followed on county roads north of Deer Lodge and troopers from the Montana Highway Patrol assisted, he said.

The suspect’s vehicle entered private property and then stopped.

Roselles said the man remained in the vehicle for about 10 minutes before exiting and surrendering without incident.

He was in custody by 11:32 a.m., Roselles said.

Schools in Deer Lodge were in lockdown for a time.

Roselles said he anticipates releasing more details Thursday.

