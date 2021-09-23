Shodair offers suicide awareness scholarship contest for youths

Shodair Children’s Hospital is offering $10,000 in scholarships to middle school and high school students across the state in its third annual suicide prevention awareness initiative in conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

According to a press release from Shodair, suicide deaths and attempts are an epidemic in Montana. The states youth suicide rates are nearly double the national average, and Montana has ranked in the top five for suicide rates in the nation for the past 30 years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s theme is “What impact has the pandemic had on the mental health of youth?” Scholarships will be awarded across four categories: written, video, visual and judge’s choice.

To be eligible, all participants must be between the ages of 13 and 18, enrolled in public school or home school in Montana. For written submissions, participants must write their message in a 500 word or less essay. Video submissions must share their message in a three minute or less video (mp4 format). Visual submissions need to show a message through the artistic medium of your choosing (e.g., sculpture, painting, drawing).

Visual entries need to contact Alana Listoe at 406-444-7561. All entries must be submitted to www.shodair.org by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0