'Shock campaign' on fentanyl about to hit Butte

A public awareness blitz about the dangers of fentanyl is about to get underway in Butte and some of the media spots and ads will feature people here who have lost loved ones to the synthetic opioid.

“These family members are in a lot of pain,” said Bill McGladdery, director of the Butte-based Town Pump Foundation. “This is very painful for them but they are willing to step up because they don’t want to see other people going through the same thing.”

The foundation is spending at least $100,000 to finance the “shock campaign,” a priority set immediately by a “community action team” established in September by J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, to combat the fentanyl scourge in Butte.

It will be an “in-your-face campaign that shows the devastation of fentanyl,” Gallagher told The Montana Standard on Tuesday.

Numerous factors make it hard to pinpoint a precise number of fatalities caused solely by fentanyl, but it is suspected as a contributing factor in at least several deaths in Butte-Silver Bow County this year, officials say. It’s in the tens of thousands nationally.

The local campaign is premised on the theme — and hard truth — that “one pill can kill” and it will include video spots on YouTube, Hulu, Snapchat, Spotify and through Device ID targeting. The campaign’s logo is “Fake and Fatal – One Pill Can Kill.”

Many fentanyl deaths in the U.S. are tied to fake "Oxycodone" pills manufactured by Mexican cartels and smuggled into the country. They are often called "blues" on the streets.

McGladdery, who is also a member of the action team, said it’s teaming with The Montana Standard for parts of the campaign that will include digital platform and print ads, videos and content marketing through email blasts and social media posts.

Voiceovers are being incorporated into radio spots and local television ads are planned too, though a schedule is not yet set. A Butte-based website with more information on the dangers of fentanyl is also being developed.

Parts of the campaign will likely start rolling out next week and messages on billboards around Butte could go up next month, McGladdery said.

“Our goal is to catch people’s eyes and they will then go home and have conversations with children or grandchildren or the kids next door,” McGladdery said.

Gallagher established the action team in early September after talking with Father Patrick Beretta, priest at St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception churches. Beretta encouraged the effort after three young men in his parish died from fentanyl.

The team includes Gallagher, Beretta, law enforcement, local health officials, school administrators, medical professionals and others. Tina Randall and Emily Lott are leading the action team for the county. Randall leads the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department’s Community Health Division and Lott is the county’s behavioral health coordinator.

The county contracted with the Montana Public Health Institute last month and held a strategic session to start developing a comprehensive plan to fight the epidemic. More than 20 local organizations took part and six priorities were established.

They are partnerships, surveillance, prevention, treatment, harm-reduction and enforcement. The most visible priority now is the “one pill can kill” shock campaign, Gallagher said.

“Hitting this crisis head on is a priority for me because our community deserves a safe place for our kids to grow up,” he said.

Gallagher said he has five children, ages 12 to 24, who are in the most vulnerable age of experimenting with drugs and alcohol. He also has a connection with four people who have died recently because of fentanyl.

“I coached two of the young men that died from a fentanyl overdose, the third was the son of my college football teammate, the fourth competed in youth sports with my now 24-year-old son,” Gallagher said. “I don’t know anyone that does not have some direct connection to family impacted by this drug epidemic.

“I know there is no magic wand to fix this problem but we can work together to change the direction of this critical problem in our community.”

The video spots will range in length from 6 seconds to 15 seconds to 30 seconds, McGladdery said. Some will feature people who have lost family members to fentanyl and some could feature Gallagher, Sheriff Ed Lester and a paramedic.

“We’ve got a project idea that we are still kind of percolating where we’d like to do a longer video — about a 20-to-25-minute video — that can be used in all the classrooms,” McGladdery said.

They are working with school officials on that and hope to have it ready in January, he said.