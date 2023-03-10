Annual Shillelagh Shindig planned — The annual Shillelagh Shindig begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Carpenters’ Union Hall, 156 W. Granite St. The evening will include music, potluck-style food, and drinks, with plenty of time to hit the dance floor. The event benefits the Butte-Silver Bow Democrats, and is open to the public, with a $25 suggested donation. There will also be a liquor basket auction.

Anaconda AOH race — The Anaconda AOH St. Patrick’s race is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11. Entry fee is $30 or $35 the day of the race. The annual event includes a 3-mile race and a 6-mile race. Walkers are welcome to join in the 3-mile event. Preregistered packet and t-shirt pickup is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the AOH Hall, 321 E. Commercial, or on race day at the AOH Hall. Start time is at the AOH Hall, and race will run regardless of weather conditions. For details, application and online registration, visit www.anacondaaoh.com. In addition, donations of non-perishable food items are encouraged, along with cash donations, and will be given to the Anaconda Food Bank.