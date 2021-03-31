Sheriff warns of mountain road conditions around Butte; four rescues in three weeks

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester is asking residents to be mindful of weather conditions before traveling into the mountains, particularly the Highlands Road from Roosevelt Drive to Feely.

“We are asking persons to use common sense,” said Lester. “Understand the road conditions, the capabilities of your vehicle, and be prepared for an unexpected stay when traveling in mountain terrain.”

In the past three weeks, 15-90 Search and Rescue had to be called in on four separate occasions. Each time, the persons, all unprepared, needed to be rescued because they had underestimated the weather and road conditions and became stranded.

Three of the incidents involved people attempting to travel the Highlands Road, which is always impassable this time of year. They all became stranded and had to be rescued at night.

Lester said these rescues have unnecessarily strained Search and Rescue resources and are easily preventable if good judgment is used.

“If you are starting to be concerned about the conditions, do not complicate matters by driving into worse conditions and darkness,” said the sheriff.

