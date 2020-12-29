Sheriff Ed Lester looks at past, present and future as third term nears

After successfully challenging three-term incumbent Sheriff John Walsh in 2012 to become Butte-Silver Bow’s cop, Ed Lester was re-elected by a big margin in 2016 and went unchallenged this past election.
Lester says he’s helped usher in some major improvements during his first eight years as sheriff. They include re-establishment of a K-9 unit with initial training, a special patrol car and the dog itself — Blue — funded through donations and a “community-wide effort.”
The department has enhanced efforts to combat domestic abuse and internet crimes against children, started foot patrols in Uptown Butte and increased patrols in rural areas.
And officers, dispatchers and detention officers now receive training in how to respond to people during a mental health crisis.
“A lot of times you can talk people into getting the help they need or getting the treatment they need rather than engage in some kid of physical altercation,” Lester said.
All of his officers now carry NARCAN, a medication that can quickly save people who have overdosed on heroin or other opiates. They have used it about 20 times so far, Lester says.
“I’ve had people say, ‘Why would you do that when these people are using drugs and you’re going out of your way to save them?’” Lester said. “Well, these are fathers and mothers and sisters and brothers and family members who now have a chance to make better decisions.”
All officers now wear body cameras, too. If they’re on duty and having any contact the public, the camera has to be activated.
With his third term starting in January, The Montana Standard asked Lester about a number of things, from his elections to police pay raises to crime. Here are excerpts from the Q&A. (Some answers are condensed for space reasons).
Q: You won election and re-election big and weren’t even challenged this year. What do you attribute that to?
Sheriff: I’ve been fortunate in all three elections. I’ve had the support of my wife, June, and my three sons, and of course the support of my extended family and a great group of friends. That’s where you start any kind of a political campaign.
As far as the issues go, I think I’ve been able to get out the fact that I have the experience, training and the leadership ability to hold this position. And I think being visible in the community and responsive to the public are reasons I’ve been re-elected.
People never forget how they were treated by law enforcement. No matter where it was or when it was, if it’s being pulled over or you called the police for some reason or were a witness or whatever — people don’t forget that.
Q: What are among your top challenges or goals going forward?
Sheriff: The first goal is to try and manage this department through the end of this pandemic. We’ve had some officers and other staff members who got sick and have or had COVID. We’ve had a number of staff that have been quarantined because they were in close contact with COVID patients. We’ve been lucky. Most of them have recovered or are in recovery.
“We’ve been able to handle the shortages by moving people around and re-assigning some folks. We’ve had to constantly adjust our efforts, with the ultimate goal to keep people safe. Obviously, a big focus has been trying to keep our staff safe because this place has to work. It’s a 24-hour-a-day operation.
Q: How has crime changed since you first took office?
Sheriff: One thing, regrettably, I don’t think there is any less methamphetamine than there was when I started. I don’t think methamphetamine usage has gone down at all. But even more regrettable now, I think we have more opiates and heroin use than we’ve ever had in the past, so we see people now who use both meth and heroin.
“It’s drug use and people supporting their drug habit who are likely responsible for most of the property and financial crimes (including forgery, bad checks, credit-card fraud, burglaries). That’s something that has gone backwards.
Q: Lester said crime statistics can be dissected any number of ways, but overall, he does not see any big uptick in violent crimes in Butte. But he was asked about a seemingly growing number of people, many outside convenience stores, who show obvious signs of meth use.
Sheriff: It’s clear that there’s more meth available now … and the prices are down. Throughout not only Butte but throughout the whole state, it is generally supplied by the cartels in Mexico and then migrates to Montana through a number of ways. We don’t see people cooking meth (these days).
There is a whole social issue there. We are not going to be able to arrest our way out of the drug situation, that’s for sure. We are part of the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force where we are involved in multi-jurisdictional actions that sometimes involve state investigations.
But they are costly and they are long-term investigations and sometimes it’s frustrating because the public doesn’t see a lot of those results even if somebody ends up being arrested.
Q: We get calls now and then at the Standard from people complaining about drug houses and saying your department is doing nothing about the one at this location or that. Can you speak to that?
Sheriff: We try to get to those areas and we make arrests when it’s appropriate. But we have to have to have specific information about what’s happening to get search warrants or take action. The people who are living there … have the same (constitutional) rights as any other property owner.
I’m looking at trying to assign a particular officer or group of officers to problem areas, where if they’re not called away or at an accident or another disturbance, they focus their efforts in that area, get to know the people and try to interdict.
We may have a pretty decent idea of what’s going on there but can’t prove it. It’s frustrating. It’s frustrating for our guys, it’s frustrating for residents who live nearby. It’s one of those things that we try to do the best we can, but I don’t have all the answers for that one.
Q: Your officers, through union efforts, have recently gotten significant pay raises. You didn’t play a very public role in that effort, at least not before commissioners. Why not, and were the raises justified?
Sheriff: My support was for the most part at the negotiating table, and you know, I sit on the management side at the negotiating table. Thankfully there was some sentiment from the chief executive (Dave Palmer) and the county negotiating team that our officers deserved to be paid at a level that’s consistent with other officers around the state and agencies of similar size. I did everything I could to answer the questions about our operations and to emphasize that it’s a tough job.
Q: There were riots this past summer in many U.S. cities with calls in many to “defund the police.” There were rumblings about that in a few Montana locations but it never really took root and it was never an issue in Butte. In contrast, there were lots of signs here saying “support the blue.” Why do you think that is?
Sheriff: In Montana, we have citizens who have a great deal of respect for law enforcement and as a result, law enforcement officers return that respect to their community. It’s kind of a two-way relationship.
It’s also about being open when things don’t go the way you want. It’s a tough racket and everything doesn’t go right all the time and I think the public understands that as long as you’re open with them about it. Then you’re able to keep the trust with the public.
Here, you had people bringing us food gift cards and greeting cards. Almost every day. I know it seems kind of corny but a lot of times when I am talking to cops about talking to the public, I say, ‘Close your speech with, we have the best job in the world because we get to serve the best people in the world,’ and I truly believe that.
Q: When residents lodge complaints about people speeding along certain streets or vandalism in Butte’s parks, commissioners often declare in the end that these are law-enforcement matters, and they ask you if more officers would help. You always say, ‘The day I turn down more officers is the day I lose my mind.’ Is it time you got more?
Sheriff: Right now we have 52 positions. That’s counting our administrative and detective side. We had a bailiff in District Court who retired so we have an officer who’s acting as court security and bailiff there now, so that’s a position we lost from our patrol division and I’d like to see that position replaced.
The number 52 hasn’t changed in recent years and I’m always advocating for more dispatchers and detention staff, but I realize there is a limit to what taxpayers can support. It’s a balancing act with personnel and equipment costs.
You want to go to the accountants and say I need more officers, and then I need more cars, then I need more dispatchers and you know, we don’t have enough detention officers. There’s only so much water in that bucket. I think commissioners and the chief executive have done everything they can to try to adequately staff us and any department.