Sheriff Ed Lester looks at past, present and future as third term nears

I’m looking at trying to assign a particular officer or group of officers to problem areas, where if they’re not called away or at an accident or another disturbance, they focus their efforts in that area, get to know the people and try to interdict.

We may have a pretty decent idea of what’s going on there but can’t prove it. It’s frustrating. It’s frustrating for our guys, it’s frustrating for residents who live nearby. It’s one of those things that we try to do the best we can, but I don’t have all the answers for that one.

Q: Your officers, through union efforts, have recently gotten significant pay raises. You didn’t play a very public role in that effort, at least not before commissioners. Why not, and were the raises justified?

Sheriff: My support was for the most part at the negotiating table, and you know, I sit on the management side at the negotiating table. Thankfully there was some sentiment from the chief executive (Dave Palmer) and the county negotiating team that our officers deserved to be paid at a level that’s consistent with other officers around the state and agencies of similar size. I did everything I could to answer the questions about our operations and to emphasize that it’s a tough job.