Sheriff bemoans errant 911 calls from Discovery Ski Area customers

Granite County’s emergency dispatch center received at least 25 errant 911 calls during December.

The majority came from people recreating at Discovery Ski Area, said Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson.

One such call came in Tuesday morning, just minutes before Dunkerson talked to a reporter. The sheriff’s office returned the 911 call and discovered that it wasn’t intentional.

Dunkerson said several accidental 911 calls were received last week during an especially busy time for the department’s dispatcher.

Under those circumstances, “Just one or two calls can be a real irritant,” Dunkerson said.

“It can waste a lot of resources,” he said.

The frequency of accidental calls is moving into “the boy who cried wolf” territory for the ski hill, Dunkerson said.

He said it’s not clear whether most of the calls are coming from Apple or Android cellphones. Apple phones have buttons and features that can lead to a user making an accidental 911 call. Instructions can be found online to alter settings to reduce the possibility of such calls.

Some iPhones have a crash detection feature. Designed to trigger 911 calls in response to the impact of an automobile accident, the feature might also be triggered by a sudden fall, according to one review of how crash detection works.

Dunkerson said he talked to Ciche Pitcher of Discovery Ski Area and Pitcher said he would try to inform skiers via social media and signs about the potential for accidental 911 calls.

“We would like to keep the 911 lines we do have open for actual emergencies and this has become more problematic this year,” Dunkerson said.

Pitcher did not respond to requests for comment.