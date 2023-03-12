The aging Coast Guard icebreaker moored itself for the long winter night at the sea ice edge in the Weddell Sea off the eastern coast of the Antarctica Peninsula.

The temperature dropped precipitously as some crew members and scientists turned in. The year was 1988, more than 70 years after explorer Ernest Shackleton’s wooden ship Endurance became trapped in ice in the Weddell Sea and was ultimately crushed.

Researcher Bill Fraser was aboard the Coast Guard icebreaker as part of a winter expedition into the Weddell Sea, one of the first such missions ever attempted at that time of year.

“Truly the most inhospitable place I’d ever been,” he recalled recently during an interview at his home near Sheridan.

He and others woke the next morning to a memorable seascape.

“There was fresh sea ice as far as you could see,” Fraser said. “And surrounding our ship were tens of thousands of Adelie penguins.”

That morning was a turning point for Fraser. His previous research in Antarctica had focused on seabirds such as the southern black-backed gull.

But he realized that the Adelie penguin, a flightless bird, offered a rich research focus because of its dependence on sea ice – which was disappearing in some regions of Antarctica.

“By 1988 we already knew that Adelie penguin populations were starting to decrease,” Fraser said. “But we didn’t know why, and no one actually knew then that these birds wintered on the sea ice of Antarctica.

“So, with this discovery in the Weddell Sea – that this species did in fact winter on the sea ice – we were able to develop a key research question. Could it be that populations of Adelie penguins were decreasing due to the effects of climate warming on the sea ice, their critical winter habitat?

“Penguins remained sort of a background species for a while until about the 1990s,” Fraser said. “That’s when it became super obvious that Adelie penguins were sensitive to sea ice changes.

“They feed from the ice. They retreat to the ice. It’s like winter range for elk,” he said.

That sensitivity intrigued Fraser and its interaction with a warming climate launched a new research focus.

“That’s what got me interested in penguins,” Fraser said. “That was the switch. I realized there was a big story developing here.”

The effects of a changing climate are most obvious at the poles. Scientists say that the polar bear in the arctic and animals like the Adelie penguin in the Antarctic ecosystem are “indicator species” – sensitive to both past ecological changes and warning us of the effects of what already is and what might be coming.

Fraser approached the National Science Foundation about funding research under its Long Term Ecological Research program. Subsequently, Fraser and other researchers founded the Palmer Antarctica Long Term Ecological Research Program.

Hugh Ducklow was the project’s lead investigator, which meant the entire marine ecosystem in Antarctica was within his purview. Bill Fraser was a colleague. The men first met in 1998, Ducklow said.

“Nothing speaks more to Bill’s commitments to his research, penguins and Antarctica than the record of his fieldwork,” Ducklow said.

“Some of my most meaningful experiences in science were walking around in the field with Bill and hearing him talk about Antarctica,” he said.

Fraser, now 72, and other researchers have witnessed dramatic and deeply disturbing trends in Antarctica.

“Sea ice has crashed,” he said. “The Adelie penguin population has declined by about 90 percent within our study area near Palmer Station.”

Other ice-dependent creatures, such as the shrimplike krill and Antarctic silverfish, have experienced the dire effects of warming. Adelie penguins have traditionally relied on both for food.

Fraser said he has witnessed dramatic ecosystem shifts over the course of a few decades that typically require centuries to unfold.

Accounts of his work in Antarctica have been featured in National Geographic, The New Yorker and in a book titled “Fraser’s Penguins.” Journalist Fen Montaigne authored all three.

Montaigne first met Fraser during the Antarctic winter of 2003-04. During the Antarctic summer of 2005-06, he spent nearly five months as an unpaid member of Fraser’s research team and journalist at Palmer Station, the U.S. research station on Anvers Island off the Antarctica Peninsula. He reflected this week about his experiences.

“What struck me about Bill was how much he loved his work and how much he loved his ‘office,’ as he used to call the western Antarctic Peninsula,” Montaigne said.

“The western side of the peninsula is far and away the most beautiful place I have ever seen, with the 6,000 to 7,000-foot mountains that form the backbone of the peninsula plunging into the iceberg-covered seas of the Southern Ocean,” he recalled. “Penguins, seals, whales and seabirds were everywhere.”

Montaigne described Fraser as a methodical, painstaking researcher. The team’s work included regular counts of Adelie penguins and chicks and a host of measures taken of the penguins, of snow and more.

“But the work never seemed tedious because of the stunning landscape and seascape, and we were constantly zipping around in Zodiacs from island to island,” Montaigne said.

“When I worked with Bill, he was about 55 and he was in exceptionally good shape,” he said. “He stayed step-for-step with team members who were 20 to 30 years younger as he climbed over guano-slick rocks and scrambled up snow-covered hillsides.”

Bill Fraser and Donna Patterson met in Antarctica during the summer season of 1990-91. At the time, she worked in an administrative role at Palmer Station.

According to the National Science Foundation, “Palmer Station is superbly located for biological studies of birds, seals, and other components of the marine ecosystem. It has a large and extensively equipped laboratory and sea water aquaria.”

Palmer Station was home base for Bill Fraser over the better part of 45 seasons during which he conducted research in a harsh and life-threatening environment that also displays a raw and enrapturing beauty of ice, stone and sea.

“We’ve been doing a very dangerous job in a very dangerous place,” he said. “If you don’t keep your eyes on the ball, you can die so quickly you won’t even know what hit you.”

You don’t want to get wet, he said — from precipitation, the ocean or perspiration. The key is layering, he said.

The world record for low temperature was documented as minus 128.6 degrees Fahrenheit at Vostok, Antarctica, in 1983.

During Donna Patterson’s second season at Palmer Station she had an opportunity to join Fraser’s field team when another member did not work out. She has worked since the 1991-92 season as part of the Long Term Ecological Research Program.

“Bill is amazing at letting anyone on the field team run with their passions, and mine has always been southern giant petrels,” she said. Fraser and Patterson discovered they had more in common than just Adelie penguins and married. They have lived for 23 years in a house in the Ruby Valley and raised a son, Christopher Mackenzie Fraser.

Montaigne said the couple’s choice for a home makes sense to him.

“There are few places outside of Antarctica where I can imagine Bill living, but Montana is one of them, given its wildness and beauty and Bill’s love of the outdoors,” he said.

Patterson-Fraser spoke to her husband’s commitment to his research, to Antarctica and the Adelie penguin.

He is, she said, like an Adelie penguin.

“Tenacious, determined, persistent. He’s never clocked in or out. It’s a bone-deep, lifelong passion.”

Patterson-Fraser added that her husband held to the hypothesis that the decline of Adelie penguins was tied to shrinking sea ice even when colleagues balked.

“To watch him at Palmer, or on a vessel, or standing on an ice floe, is sheer magic,” she said.

Fraser often appears lost in thought in those moments, Patterson-Fraser said, but he’s not daydreaming or focused on compiling a mundane list of chores. Instead, the ecologist with a long history in Antarctica is studying the landscape and its processes.

Fraser was born in Argentina but grew up mostly in Florida and Virginia. In 1973, he received a bachelor’s degree in wildlife management from Utah State University. Later, he completed a doctorate in ecology at the University of Minnesota. His mentor there, renowned ornithologist David Parmelee, played a key role in introducing Fraser to research in Antarctica.

His first trip to the southernmost continent was as a graduate student in 1974.

As the sea ice has retreated and the Adelie populations have declined, gentoo and chinstrap penguins have moved in.

“Their populations are going through the roof within our study area,” Fraser said. “Their life histories are not as dependent on sea ice.”

Fraser said he believes it’s best to consider climate change as an interaction of both a normal warming cycle that began at the end of the last ice age and man-caused, or anthropogenic change, caused by increased carbon in the atmosphere since the industrial revolution.

“To me, it’s not either or,” he said. “It’s the outcome of two converging forces that are affecting global ecosystems.”

Montaigne’s “Fraser’s Penguins” quotes Antarctic explorer Apsley Cherry-Garrard, who was part of the Terra Nova Expedition in 1910-13.

“All the world loves a penguin. I think it is because in many respects they are like ourselves, and in some respects what we would like to be. Had we but half their physical courage no one could stand against us.”

Fraser the empiricist, the ecologist, the painstaking researcher, was asked whether his reactions to the startling population decline in the Adelie penguin in the study area engenders an emotional response.

“I feel an absolutely tremendous sadness,” he said. “I’ve been studying this bird forever. You begin to appreciate how tough they are, how committed they are to their chicks. These guys are indicators of some very serious changes.”