Sheridan man reflects on heart attack treated in Butte

Doctors want heart attack patients to be ready for catheterization within 90 minutes of their arrival at the hospital doors. That time budget is extended to 120 minutes for patients transported from other hospitals. Bates arrived in the St. James catheterization lab 115 minutes after coming through the doors of Ruby Valley.

“Looking at the ceiling in the cath lab, I wondered if that was the last thing I’d ever see,” Bates said.

Bates had one totally blocked vessel and another that was narrowed by about 70%. Fortunately, Dr. Daniel Langdon at St. James used the catheter without a problem to put in two stents, and Bates made it out. He started cardiac rehab, where he exercised his way up to faster and faster heart rates. His symptoms didn’t return, so he finished his cardiac rehab and started checking in virtually with a healthcare provider from the VA.

More than three months later, Bates is doing great. He turned 61 shortly after his heart attack, he’s lost 30 pounds, he golfs every week, and he walks 10,000 steps every day. He does miss chowing down on Girl Scout cookies, but gets to keep sating his love of game meat.