Sheridan man reflects on heart attack treated in Butte

Bob Bates, a Sheridan resident and former U.S. Air Force serviceman, didn’t recognize his heart attack at first.
He was scheduled for shoulder surgery on Feb. 23, and it was Feb. 21, so he figured the shoulder pain was nothing to worry about. But when the pain began to radiate down his arm and he felt a tightness in his chest, Bob’s experience as a CPR instructor clued him in to what was going on. Baby aspirin didn’t help, so he went to Ruby Valley Medical Center.
Heart attacks are caused when a blood vessel’s lining fractures due to buildup of plaque. Cardiologists can get blood flowing again by inserting a thin tube, or catheter, into the patient’s bloodstream through a vein in their wrist or groin. They can use the catheter to break up the blockage and insert a thin spring, or stent, to keep the vessel open.
Nurse practitioner Chris Hartsfield realized from Bates’s EKG readings that he needed catheterization. Ruby Valley doesn’t have a catheterization lab, but St. James Healthcare in Butte does. In fact, they’d just opened up a new two-lab catheterization suite a week prior. Bates was carried to St. James via Life Flight. About 30-50% of St. James’ heart attack patients come from outside of Butte.
“We in the medical field have a mantra: time is muscle,” Hartsfield said.
Doctors want heart attack patients to be ready for catheterization within 90 minutes of their arrival at the hospital doors. That time budget is extended to 120 minutes for patients transported from other hospitals. Bates arrived in the St. James catheterization lab 115 minutes after coming through the doors of Ruby Valley.
“Looking at the ceiling in the cath lab, I wondered if that was the last thing I’d ever see,” Bates said.
Bates had one totally blocked vessel and another that was narrowed by about 70%. Fortunately, Dr. Daniel Langdon at St. James used the catheter without a problem to put in two stents, and Bates made it out. He started cardiac rehab, where he exercised his way up to faster and faster heart rates. His symptoms didn’t return, so he finished his cardiac rehab and started checking in virtually with a healthcare provider from the VA.
More than three months later, Bates is doing great. He turned 61 shortly after his heart attack, he’s lost 30 pounds, he golfs every week, and he walks 10,000 steps every day. He does miss chowing down on Girl Scout cookies, but gets to keep sating his love of game meat.
“He’s recovering very well,” Langdon said. “His outlook is really dependent on remaining tobacco free and maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle.”
Bates used to be a smoker, but quit over a year before his heart attack.
Heart disease is the number one cause of death in America. According to Langdon, the top three risk factors for heart disease are smoking, diabetes, and obesity.
“If you eliminated them, we as cardiologists would be looking for work,” Langdon said.
Langdon said that he recommends the Mediterranean diet for heart health. This diet incorporates lots of fruits, nuts and fresh vegetables while avoiding high-fat meats and cutting back on dairy.
“Eat till you’re no longer hungry. Don’t eat till you’re full,” Langdon said.
Bates hopes people learn from his experience.
“I wanna be a story to get people active,” Bates said. “Men my age need to be intentional in their day-to-day in order to lead a heart healthy lifestyle.”