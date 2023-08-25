SHERIDAN — During its recent annual meeting, the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science presented its 2023 Scientific Research Award to Francis Grei Sebastian of Sheridan. The award recognizes developed scientific research in medical laboratory science.

Sebastian, a full-time laboratory manager at Ruby Valley Medical Center, is pursuing his doctorate in Healthcare Administration at Oklahoma State University. His research paper, “Cost of Quality Model: Tool in Diagnosing and Improving Quality Cost Management in a Critical Access Hospital Laboratory,” aims to address the 20-25% in wasted healthcare spending, promote awareness of the costs associated with quality programs, and verify the benefits of the model in healthcare settings.