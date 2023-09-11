Jim Sheehan was still a teenager when he first found himself working behind the bar, mixing a variety of drinks and filling mugs with draft beer.

It was August 1973 and he was one month shy of his 19th birthday when he was promoted to bartender at the Acoma Lounge & Supper Club. Owned then by Butte businessman Sandy Keith, the place was already familiar to Sheehan. He had been working at the bar and restaurant for a few years already, first as a dishwasher, then a busboy, and later a waiter. And the legal drinking age in Montana was lowered to 18 in 1973.

Fifty years have passed and the venue has changed, but Sheehan is still working behind a bar — and he doesn’t plan on quitting anytime soon.

“It’s not like going to work — it never felt like that to me,” said Sheehan, who has worked for the past 15 years at Hops Pub & Casino in the Best Western Plus Butte Plaza Inn.

Throughout his long career, there was a time or two when customers got a bit rowdy, but for the most part, it's all been good.

“No one ever got too out of hand,” he said.

Sheehan laughed sharing a story about one customer he had in the mid-1970s, a Butte firefighter who always brought his dog with him.

“He always ordered a blended gin gimlet for the dog,” Sheehan said.

The drink would go in a bowl on the floor for the dog to enjoy. Unfortunately, a customer accidentally kicked the bowl before the dog could imbibe.

The firefighter insisted that the clumsy man buy his dog another drink, and the customer grudgingly agreed — but he balked at the price. At that time, Sheehan said, a beer was 50 cents and a blended drink was $1.50.

It occurred to the man to ask: “What the hell is the dog drinking?”

Friendships

A person doesn’t work that many years as a bartender and not make friends.

One such friend is Dale Jozovich, who likes to stop by Hops occasionally. Admittedly, Jozovich enjoys a glass of wine or two, but he relishes the conversations with Sheehan just as much.

“Jim knows all the stories and loves to share them, too,” Jozovich said. “You just can’t beat that.”

Jozovich and Sheehan met in the early 1970s. He admires his friend’s work ethic and commitment to his family and his community.

“Jim’s a sharp guy, very intelligent,” Jozovich said. “He is just a great person.”

In 1993, Lyle Nalivka had just started his new job as the War Bonnet Inn’s general manager. Sheehan was then the motel’s bar manager.

“Jim was the first person I met when I moved to Butte,” Nalivka said. Now manager of Sparky’s Garage, Nalivka and Sheehan’s friendship has endured.

“He’s a solid professional and one of the nicest men I know,” Nalivka said.

An added bonus for Nalivka is the wealth of knowledge Sheehan, a Butte native, has retained about his hometown.

“If you want to hear a story about Butte, Jim’s the guy!” Nalivka said.

For the first 10 years of his bartending career, Sheehan drank, sometimes, he admits, to excess. Back then, he explained, you could drink while on shift.

“I thought I had the best job going,” he said.

By his late 20s, Sheehan realized things had to change. His drinking had gotten out of hand.

“I decided if I liked the job when I was drinking, let’s try it sober,” Sheehan explained. That was a lot easier said than done.

“I craved it,” he said. “I was on the wagon so many times.”

Sheehan persevered and credits his success to the power of prayer and to evangelist and healer Father Ralph DiOrio, a Roman Catholic priest who was part of the Charismatic Renewal Movement.

Believed to have faith-healing powers, Father DiOrio held several services throughout North America and abroad, and encouraged his followers to pray. Sheehan attended several, including one in Butte on Oct. 5, 1985, and continued to pray.

One year and one day later, while attending a meeting in Anaconda, other members prayed over Sheehan, and something just clicked. He hasn’t had a drink since.

“I haven’t had a desire,” he said. “Not one iota.”

That's why working behind the bar without his own drink nearby has not been an issue for Sheehan. Instead, he sees bartending as a well-chosen career choice.

“If I make a mistake, I just start over,” he said. “There’s no pressure with this job.”

More importantly, he has been able to provide for his family, including his wife, Kate, and their three children.

Sheehan’s love for his job rubbed off on his younger brother, Dan Sheehan. Decades ago, a young Dan saw his older brother working his magic behind the bar and came to an epiphany of sorts.

“I decided then and there I wanted to be bartender,” said Dan, a bartender of 35 years. “I have to blame him for that.”

While Jim Sheehan still loves his job, he acknowledges that times have changed. Early in his career, most bars had live music every weekend and stayed opened after hours, regardless of the law, just so people could continue listening to the bands.

“It was crazy, it was fun,” he said.

According to Sheehan, the whole culture began to change once the poker and keno machines were brought in.

“Gambling replaced the music,” he said.

Also gone are the days “where everybody knows your name.”

Add cellphones into the mix, and some of Sheehan’s current customers just sit and never talk. They’re too busy looking at their cellphones.

“I feel like a bump on a log sometimes watching people on their phones,” he confessed. “They only look up to ask for another drink.”

Despite these setbacks, the Butte bartender remains grateful for all his customers, regulars and visitors alike.

“Besides those staying at the motel, there’s a really nice local crowd that comes here, too,” he said.

Dan, also a bartender at Hops, notes his brother is in his element behind the bar.

“He’s a great all-around guy,” said Dan. “You can’t find anyone better than him.”