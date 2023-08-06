As a teen-age girl growing up in the late-1960s in Butte, Debbie Bowman Shea loved everything about formal dances — the live music, beautiful gowns, the hairdos, corsages and tiaras, along with the sharply-dressed young men in their tuxedos, stylish ties and boutonnières.

Many of her high school formals were held at one of Butte’s most popular spots, the Columbia Gardens pavilion.

“The dance floor was state of the art, not that we appreciated that at our young age,” recalled Shea.

It was a tradition for parents to attend these formal dances to watch the prom’s grand march from the balcony.

“If you were lucky, your parents went home after that,” said Shea.

Shea, though, was not so lucky. The daughter of Rich and Enda Bowman, her parents inevitably stayed awhile so any slow dancing with her date was not going to happen. For Shea, there was no wrapping her arms around her date’s neck and as for her date, well, he was not to use his arms to hug her too close.

At one particular formal event, her dad made certain that there were strict rules to follow when it came to dancing to a slow song. He beckoned his daughter to the balcony and told her, in no uncertain terms, not to dance too close.

“A bit of sex education in my father’s subtle way,” Shea said, “right there at the Columbia Gardens' pavilion.”

Shea recalled how during intermission, the teens would take a stroll down the boardwalk. As far as she can remember, though, she otherwise didn’t spend a whole lot of time there. That’s because she had to prioritize where her money was going.

“I don’t remember ever buying food,” Shea said. “Any money I was given by my mother would have been spent on the rides.”

During those teenage years, Shea attended several summer dances at the Gardens, along with a memorable, not-to-be-missed concert on March 18, 1966.

Sponsored by the local St. John’s Catholic Youth Organization, Gary Lewis and the Playboys, a pop group that had already made a name for themselves with such hits as “This Diamond Ring” and “Sealed with a Kiss” performed at the pavilion.

The concert was a big deal. So much so, that Mayor Tom Powers declared March 18 “Gary Lewis Day” in Butte. For Shea, though, the Gardens represented so much more than music and dance.

“It was such an important part of my formative years,” she said. “I’m so happy I experienced the magic.”

In particular, she loved everything about the roller coaster. The anticipation she experienced was palpable, and the clicking noise the car made as it climbed to the top was music to her ears.

“Then, hands raised in the air, we experienced the drops and the dips,” she said. “Great fun!”

At the playground, while many kids gravitated toward the cowboy swings, Shea was a bit of a rebel — she liked the umbrella. So did many of her friends.

These group of kids would latch onto the steel bar and were soon airborne.

“At a certain speed, our legs lifted into the air behind us,” recalled Shea. “Hanging on for dear life, we were flying!”

As a child, Shea, like the majority of Butte’s younger set, would take a free seat on the city bus on Thursdays and head to the Gardens for a day of fun. The resort, though, was also a place to spend time with family and Shea cherished those times.

On summer nights, when the weather was just right, her mom would pack up all that was needed for a picnic and her parents, along with her sisters, Bonnie, Bina, Cherie and Maureen would hop into the family station wagon and head to the resort to spend time together.

Shea was sad, but not really all that surprised when the Anaconda Co. made the decision to close the Garden 50 years ago. Money needed to be made.

“Groups had worked for months and months trying to change the trajectory of what was to be, but it’s hard to fight the power of the ‘Company,’” she said.

The fire at the Gardens on Nov. 12, 1973, was devastating news for Butte residents, including Shea.

“There was so much sadness around the town,” she recalled. “It was the end of a very magical place in time.”