‘She’s lucky to be alive.’ Butte woman rescued overnight in Roosevelt Drive

What started off as a short hike Wednesday afternoon ended up being an all-night search that luckily had a happy ending for a Butte woman.

Thanks to 15-90 Search & Rescue, the woman, 66, who got lost in the area between Roosevelt Drive and the Basin Creek Reservoir was found safe at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, the missing person’s call came in at 8 p.m. Wednesday. It was reported the unidentified woman became separated from her husband at around 4:30 p.m., when she decided to do some exploring. She headed into a wooded area with her two dogs and had not been seen since that time.

Using ATVs and traveling by foot, 35 members of 15-90 Search & Rescue began the search, but downed trees made it extremely difficult.

Brad Belke, 15-90 commander, said many of the roads and trails the team would normally use were now impassable.

“I have never seen so many downed trees,” said Belke, who explained that during the mission team members literally had to crawl over and under trees.

Night had already fallen when the rescue began, and gusty winds and a temperature that dropped to 14 degrees quickly became problematic.