With an “off with the old, in with the new” attitude, longtime Washington residents Tricia and Jason Handy packed their bags and journeyed to their new home, Butte.

The owners of She Brews Coffee, 1759 S. Montana St., did not make their decision lightly. They did their homework.

After scouting out various cities and towns across Montana, Tricia said the family, which includes three sons, Tyler, Trevor and Trenton and one daughter, Beth Anne, decided on Butte because of its people.

“Butte people have a ‘no bulls**t’ approach to life and I like that,” said Tricia.

An added bonus was local government officials were on board with the project.

“Butte officials were very kind and helpful,” said Tricia.

The location was once home to such businesses as Interstate Enco Station, Bartle’s Interstate Exxon and Mick’s Interstate Exxon.

May 15 was when its doors first opened, and according to Tricia, it’s been really busy but an amazing journey so far.

That’s possibly because the drive-thru establishment sells much more than coffee. Smoothies and shakes are on the menu, as well as Italian sodas, hot chocolate and spiced cider — just to name a few.

Tricia dearly loves her coffee. Trained by a renowned Seattle barista, she describes herself as a bit psychotic when it comes to her various caffeinated brews.

“I firmly believe you should have the best coffee,” she explained.

Breakfast items include biscuits and gravy, French toast sandwiches, breakfast burritos, and various bagels — everything from asiago cheese to jalapeno cheddar.

The breakfast burrito is one of the more popular items.

“Sometimes we sell about 100 in a day,” said Tricia.

As for lunch, fresh deli sandwiches are featured, along with soups, salads, Philly steak burritos, stuffed pretzels and more.

Not on the menu, but featured as well, is a line of clothing with a recurring Butte or Montana theme.

“We sell a lot in our clothing line,” said Tricia.

The coffee shop has now gone beyond the honeymoon phase, where residents came in droves to check the new place out.

As Tricia explained, the clientele has evened out and they now have a host of regulars to serve.

“We now have a nice flow,” said the pleased owner. “It has been way better than I thought it would be.”

Tricia credits much of the business’ success to her employees.

“We have a really great staff,” she said.

Business has been so good that Tricia and her husband plan to expand.

By next June, She Brews plans to be doing business in Anaconda. The couple bought the old Persnickety Cleaners at 1621 E. Commercial Ave.

Tricia describes the Anaconda location as the “gateway into the town.”

“I kept driving by this place and instantly saw its potential,” she explained. “We made an offer, and they took it.”

The newest She Brews will be located just across from The Forge, Anaconda’s new motel.

Weather permitting, by the end of September, the Persnickety building will be torn down and Tricia and Jason will start anew.

A gift shop will be inside the new business and outdoor seating will be available. The deli case will also include parfaits and ready-made salads.

The Handy family has absolutely no regrets about their decision to move to Butte.

“We came at the right time,” smiled Tricia.

