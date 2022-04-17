Sharing the Big Hole River: Ranches, fish and Butte brace for drought

Editor's Note: This story is part of "River in Peril," a four-part series produced by reporters and photographers from The Montana Standard, and videographers from the Helena Independent Record.

_________________________________________________________________________________________ About the series: The summer of 2021 posed grim challenges in the Big Hole Valley, and current dry conditions suggest 2022 could be similarly challenging. Many stakeholders agree that the river flowing through the valley is now in peril - facing threats from climate change, prolonged drought, irrigation withdrawals, pollution, heavy recreation use, development and more. Over the past several months, Montana Standard reporters and photographers have worked on this four-part series, which runs Sunday through Wednesday. Stories examine the past and present of the Big Hole River, the many factors impacting the quality and quantity of its waters, and how groups with competing interests are collaborating to save what many believe to be "Montana's Last Best River."

Follow Big Hole water to the top to find its natural state.

In winter, immense snow blankets the Beaverhead Mountains, the Anaconda Range and the Pioneers.

Rob McCray, manager of the JY Bagby Ranch near Jackson, marveled at the tremendous water rising from every hillside come spring melt in the Beaverheads.

“It’s crazy the water that’s up there,” McCray said. “Every little corner you go around, there’s a spring or a little stream or a pond. They’re everywhere.”

Down on the Big Hole River’s main stem, the streambanks turn the color of money.

“Typically the riparian, understory vegetation is very lush and green and vibrant,” said Jarrett Payne, riparian ecologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. “Usually it’s bright emerald green in July in the Big Hole.”

Below the source, man-made design takes over. Uninhibited, that water would surge down the valley spectacularly, leaving little for the river late season. That’s common understanding among Big Hole ranchers and resident fishing guides who attend the watershed meetings — the folks who have to share the water.

Flood irrigation takes some water it never gives back, but much is returned to the river. The practice slows the deluge, promoting the existence of a year-round river to be floated and fished by outfitters and those who come to contribute to the region’s economy for recreation.

Though cows bear little resemblance to the beavers that used to dam the streams before they were removed and replaced with agriculture, they serve a similar purpose — slowing water down. And without bison, the range must be grazed somehow or it will go fallow.

Butte’s 30,000 residents share that water also. Improvements to the municipality’s water treatment and supply, particularly the completion of the Basin Creek Water Treatment Plant in 2017, has decreased the county’s reliance on Big Hole water.

People come to the Big Hole River to fish, and the wild but non-native brown trout population is suffering. Flow is believed to be the top population driver, but lately, following good flow years, the species has declined in some sections to the lowest numbers in half a century. The rainbows are declining less quickly, but they aren’t filling the gap left by the browns either.

The purge hasn’t kept the fishermen away. The number of angler days on the river has tripled in the last 20 years. The number of cows hasn’t increased, but the popularity of the river has.

Water rights were etched out early in the state’s history, and they still reign. The Big Hole is now a closed basin, meaning there are no new water rights to distribute, which makes sense. Ranchers have more rights than water flows from the mountains anyway. Come hell or low water, an operation with senior water rights could run the upper river dry.

“The bottom line is that most of the agricultural users don’t want to see the river dry up and have a big fish kill,” said Randy Smith, Glen area rancher and chairman of the Big Hole Watershed Committee.

Through the BHWC, ranchers collaborate with FWP and voluntarily turn some water loose to the river when it gets low. And even those who don’t participate aren’t free of the system, where a limited sum of water has to be shared for the sake of good business.

In the river’s upper reaches, 34 landowners representing 160,000 acres of ranchland voluntarily submit to a contractual agreement managed to protect the at-risk Arctic grayling through collaboration with FWP and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other agencies — the Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances Program.

Within the contiguous United States, native river-dwelling grayling now exist only in the Big Hole watershed. Private land makes up 90% of that habitat.

Government oversight isn’t prized by the Big Hole ranching community, and the possibility of grayling being listed as a federally threatened or endangered species was catalyst enough to form the agreement in 2006. Participating landowners give up water, but also take advantage of a wide variety of projects designed to create water-use efficiency on their ranches. By protecting grayling they also protect themselves from federal interference in their operations, and liability.

Combined with habitat restoration projects on those private lands, the CCAA was designed to bring the grayling population back from the brink of federal listing.

Annual sampling shows it’s working. Grayling are doing pretty well, even after this past miserable year.

Those who manage the agreement claim the projects — efficient headgates, bankside restoration, culvert replacement and stock-water projects — result in less water flowing through ditches unnecessarily and improve a ranch's operating abilities. Ranchers who participate say it’s true.

Those are the bare bones of how water flows through the Big Hole, and the systems in place to manage that water.

Some years put coexistence to the test, however, and last year was one of them. The worst drought in recent history hit the Big Hole in 2021.

The successes of collaboration, chinks in the drought and grayling management programs’ armor, and solutions by way of other avenues — whether they be curbing Butte’s water use or dam projects — are all worth a look when water is scarce.

Climate science indicates more scarcity lies ahead.

Ranchland in drought

Remember all those springs, streams and ponds McCray described spouting to life with the high-country melt?

“This year,” he said in the fall, “they were all dry.”

Payne and the Big Hole ranchers saw it coming. CCAA enrollees work with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation hydrologist Matt Norberg, who closely studies precipitation and flow, and presents current climate data at the beginning of monthly Big Hole Watershed Committee meetings.

“I ask you guys not to shoot the messenger,” Norberg said at the meeting this past May before delivering the news.

Things didn’t look good, but the hot days that followed surpassed folks’ worst fears.

Payne was on the ground all season, measuring the lack of water in the tributaries and enrolled CCAA ranches’ ditches, cataloging the condition of the vegetation and doing habitat projects. He’s also the one who calls CCAA enrollees and asks them to turn down or turn off water so the river can have some.

“He did not have a fun summer,” McCray said.

In late June, Payne saw part of a major tributary in the upper Big Hole go dry. He trod over the senescing forage, brown and crackled, the nutrients sucked dry, and not just in areas being irrigated.

Usually the headwaters roar. Instead, they dripped.

“It was pretty astounding and clear that we were dealing with something that was very extreme,” Payne said.

Many ranches were operating with 10% of the water they get on an average year, and two major wildfires burned on either side of the upper Big Hole. Payne said he and his partners didn’t ask for too much too early.

“That would have certainly jeopardized relationships,” Payne said. “It just wasn’t economically going to work for folks if they weren’t able to at least get a little bit of irrigation when the water was there.”

Little rain storms came through Montana, and folks in Helena didn’t think much of them. But they repeatedly missed the southwest ranching country altogether, leading to the most dire hay scenario in Big Hole history.

“This particular year is the first year I’ve seen half a hay crop. Half or less is pretty common. Not enough moisture to make it happen. Too much smoke,” said Hans Humbert, a fourth-generation rancher operating between Wise River and Wisdom.

In 2020, hay cost $125 per ton, McCray said. In 2021, folks were paying anywhere from $250 to $400, and that’s if they could find it.

Locally, there was no hay available. The hay bales sitting in front of his ranch office came from north of Seattle, and he had to pay the cost of freight. The cost?

“Absolutely stupid expensive,” McCray said.

Many had to sell yearlings early, Smith said. That means selling them light, without the full summer’s feed, which resulted in some taking a hit of around $100 per head.

And even those who made it through without early sale were still faced with cutting the herd significantly going into the next year.

“Do I starve my cows to the point of several of them dying of starvation and try and bring 500 of them through? Or do I sell 250 of them and bring through 250 in good flesh and good health?” Humbert said this past October.

“That is what the choice is this year.”

There is a long-term gamble involved. A rancher sacrifices genetic range cutting the herd.

And one thing’s for sure, McCray said.

“You’re not gonna break even.”

Meanwhile in the river

The Big Hole River hit some of the lowest flows and highest temperatures recorded in modern times.

“I don’t even want to look at what the Wisdom gauge is at. It makes me sad,” said Jim Olsen, FWP fisheries biologist for the Big Hole. “And that’s the way it’s been all summer.”

That was back in early October, and the gauge was at 4.73 cubic feet per second. That slight trickle has been hailed as a success among folks looking out for grayling. Precipitation was a little worse in 2021 than in the famous drought of 1988, but unlike in 1988, last year the river never went completely dry.

The Big Hole River Drought Management Plan, separate from the CCAA, sets flow targets for the river. If the goals are in jeopardy, ranchers call one another on a calling tree and request voluntary releases from irrigation, and if flows drop below set triggers, FWP closes the section to fishing. There are also triggers for temperature.

For the section between FWP Maiden Rock and Dickie Bridge, the plan calls for conservation preparation at 250 cfs. At 200 cfs, irrigators are encouraged to release water and anglers are encouraged to limit angling activity to early, cooler hours. At 150 cfs, FWP closes the river to angling. That’s May 1 to Oct. 31.

September sees the lowest flows, and from 1998 to present, flow averaged 324 cfs that month. In 2021, the gauge marked around 175 cfs all September, hitting a low of 159 cfs.

Since 2014, the water temperature there averaged about 64 degrees in July, the hottest month. This year, the section hit 70 degrees multiple times between the end of June and mid-August.

That section rarely gets anywhere near trigger points, and despite the awful conditions, wasn’t fully closed to fishing because it didn’t quite hit them last year.

Every other section of the river did hit triggers and was closed to angling much of the summer and into fall.

Considering the steep decline of brown trout was documented after a series of comparatively good flow years — and Olsen believes flow to be the top population driver — it looks like dire straits for the fish.

Give and take in the upper Big Hole

By late June, there was no doubt about the state of things. Ranchers were desperate for every drop of water, the fish were headed for disaster, and outfitters were anticipating a summer of river closures.

“Driving over the (Wisdom) bridge at 4 or 5 cfs in late June and early July, I figured not only were we going to have the river be closed, but it was going to go dry and die,” said Wade Fellin, fishing guide and co-owner of the Big Hole Lodge in Wise River.

FWP’s Payne picked up the phone July 1.

“We made the decision to try to basically have folks turn off,” he said.

That’s the normal time for producers to turn down ditches, as it’s time to cut hay, but this year, every drop counted.

Some folks enrolled in the CCAA didn’t have any water to give, but some senior rights holders like the JY Bagby Ranch were able to make contributions.

The sacrifice was significant, McCray said.

“We turned down as much as we possibly could to the point that there was nothing left to turn down,” he said.

The previous owner of the property was one of the original CCAA members and the tradition of conservation lives on with the new operation.

“We can’t break the ranch and go bankrupt doing this. We want to do as much as we possibly can without destroying the livelihood of the ranch,” McCray said. “We found that limit this year.”

CCAA members above Wisdom turned off if they had water. The headgates closed one at a time, and water went flowing past them — over 25 cfs.

“And unfortunately,” Payne said, “it didn’t come to fruition because what water we got past two headgates was ultimately being taken by a non-enrollee,” he said.

It’s not that the non-enrollee wasted any water, Payne said. Some rely on the wastewater from ranches above to irrigate their fields, and this summer, need outweighed the resource by a long shot.

Still, the river desperately needed the water as well, and it soon leaked around the community that the non-enrollee had asked for $50,000 to release water to the river.

Back before the CCAA began in 2006, less formal grayling conservation initiatives were already long underway, and in the early 2000s, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service did pay for water.

“It left a pretty bad taste,” Payne said.

Some landowners had exploited the opportunity, he said, turning on ditches just to sell the water. That went against the values of most producers, and when selling water was once again up for discussion this summer, locals were as much put off by the sum being asked for — which many felt undervalued the resource — as the idea of paying for it.

A meeting was held at the Wisdom town hall. Landowners in attendance unanimously agreed, Payne said, that the non-enrollee had rights to that water and was therefore entitled to it — and that there should be no payment.

So for about two weeks, all that donated water flowed to a single ranch. Payne said there were other incidences of enrollees shutting down or shutting off, and non-enrollees using water that otherwise was headed to the river.

Asking producers to turn off water this summer was very tense. The meeting at the town hall wasn’t, Payne said.

At the core of the CCAA and the drought management plan is hard-earned mutual trust, and the ranching community remains loyal to the system of private water rights that supports their industry.

Though the water others sacrificed didn’t make it to the river, the CCAA is voluntary because that’s the only way it can work, Payne said, and he believes the successes of the volunteer arrangement prove its doing its job — this was just an exceptionally bad year.

Downriver that summer, one could observe full irrigation ditches in the vicinity of the Wise River when that major tributary was almost dry.

Seeing these types of developments, some members of the angling community on Facebook blamed ranchers for conditions in the Big Hole.

And while stones were being cast at ranchers — and some ranchers aren’t especially sympathetic to the outfitting and fishing community either — Butte was quietly sucking up more water from the Big Hole than the year before.

Back in Butte

Jim Dennehy, superintendent of Butte-Silver Bow water treatment and BHWC board member, spoke about the county’s Big Hole water use and detailed the county’s water systems at the BHWC meeting in October.

The new Basin Creek Water Treatment Plant, built in 2017, allows Butte very efficient use of the water from the Basin Creek Reservoir, and since then, the majority of municipal water has come from that system.

Big Hole water has been pumped 27 miles up over the continental divide to Butte since the turn of the 20th century. It was the first system nationwide to conquer the divide. Water was needed both for resident miners and to put out the horrific fires that plagued Butte’s mining tunnels. Therefore, the Big Hole River made possible the extraction of copper that carried the nation through two world wars.

From the powerful pump-station near Divide, banded wooden pipes were used as transmission main to Butte until the 1970s, then were replaced by used pipe that was unlined and sprayed with a questionable coating, and finally replaced with new iron pipe in the 2000s.

Butte’s use of Big Hole water peaked during mining — reaching the highest points in the 1950s through 1980s. Until major capital improvements in the 1990s, a lot of water was wasted. Butte had more leaks in the municipal distribution and transmission system then all the other five major cities in Montana combined.

“Water wasn't getting to the customer, it was just leaking everywhere,” Dennehy said.

Today that system — especially the Basin Creek plant — is state-of-the-art.

Butte still very much relies on the Big Hole, especially during peak usage, but the Basin Creek plant today produces even better and cheaper water. It costs $500 in energy for one million gallons of water to be treated in the Basin Creek system and $3,800 for the same amount to be pumped and treated from the Big Hole — over seven times as much.

The problem this year was the drought.

The high country around Basin Creek was well below average snowpack the entire winter, and the snow was gone a full month earlier than the 30-year normal.

A comparison of 2020 and 2021 tells the story. June through September, the Big Hole accounted for 48.4% of Butte’s water in 2020, and 61.6% in 2021.

And while the river hit record low flows and many ranchers were operating on less than 10% of their usual water, Butte’s overall summer water consumption increased 17.6% from 2020 to 2021.

Butte’s water rights allow the city to take 13 million gallons out of the Big Hole every single day, Dennehy said.

That drew whistles from the BHWC crowd, but Dennehy said that hasn’t happened in over 30 years.

The top concern for Dennehy and his colleagues is securing the Basin Creek Reservoir from the major threat of wildfire. Grants have already been secured to clear the surrounding area of downed and dead timber, but the project is massive and there are still hoops to jump through. A fire there — and one is very possible — could render the reservoir useless.

"We won’t lose it for a year," Dennehy said. "We’ll lose it for 10 years."

Butte’s population, Dennehy said, is forecast to grow over 25% the next 20 years. With new customers on the way, the question is why the city consumed more water on a drought year.

Lawns were obvious culprits.

Typically watering restrictions are put in place each summer limiting sprinkler use to every other day and certain hours. Enforcement of those restrictions is limited. Dennehy said neighbors may call in to report overuse, a warning may be issued, and eventually a fine. His impression, he said, is that some people follow the rules and others don’t.

Water is also being overused by some residents paying a flat instead of metered rate, he said. Butte-Silver Bow is making a major push to get everyone on a meter for this reason, and installation of a meter is free to the user. Currently, Dennehy said, roughly one-third of Butte’s 12,000 accounts are on a flat rate.

Dennehy wasn’t able to quantify how much water would be saved if those folks were put on meters, but said it would be significant.

“You would be able to see it,” he said.

Butte’s water use is now on ranchers’ radars.

Humbert, a rancher who chooses not to participate in drought management currently, but was previously involved with both the Big Hole River Foundation and the BHWC, said in an interview the water he takes ends up back in the river whereas the water Butte takes is gone forever.

“Not sure the river wants it back after Butte’s used it. I mean, there’s a mitigating circumstance there,” he joked. “But that’s never been a issue that the people that scream ‘water in the river’ have talked about.”

Millions need to be spent to ward off a fiery disaster at Basin Creek that would put Butte and the Big Hole in a world of hurt. Additional infrastructure projects are proposed to maintain what the county has gained, including dam repair, but none of these will decrease reliance on Big Hole water going forward.

A replacement of five miles of pipe connecting the reservoir to the Basin Creek plant and the plant to the city — from 24” to 36” — would allow the plant to treat 10 million gallons daily instead of 7 million gallons. That’s one possible step, but this drought year, water in the reservoir was the limiting factor anyway.

Therefore, reducing water use in Butte may be the lowest hanging to help the Big Hole.

“Too often the shared sacrifice conversation is put on the shoulders of just ranchers and fishers. And I think some of the sacrifice to enjoy southwest Montana should be on developers, water users, golf courses, car washes — we all need to be looking at how we’re using water,” Fellin said.

The long game

Fellin saw the Wise River hit a trickle while the irrigation ditches the big tributary feeds were flowing at full steam this summer, and he heard about the non-enrollee upriver who prevented the contributions of CCAA members from reaching the river.

Fellin’s family tree has deep roots in the Big Hole, both in ranching and fishing. He didn’t align with members of the fishing community who raised their voices against ranchers this summer.

“It’s frustrating to hear a larger part of the guide and outfitting community on Facebook and around the state pointing fingers at the water rights holders in such a way that makes them not want to volunteer at all,” he said.

Climate change and unfair prices set by the meat packers are already a lot to deal with, and a drought year is not the time to get incendiary, he said, adding that the water rights owners hold all the cards.

“It’s kind of like saying to somebody, I know that’s your $20, but I should get five of your dollars because I need a sandwich right now. That’s what the guide community has done on Facebook this year. And it's so embarrassing.”

Instead, Fellin talked to ranchers on the Wise River, including those he leases access from. He learned the ditches weren’t running willy-nilly — that drought in that rocky canyon meant moving cows to where feed could be grown, and that the ditches had to be flooded to get water there.

It’s not that there isn’t room for improvements, but put-backs to the river, stock ponds, the hundreds of habitat projects — those solutions work differently in different places, and Fellin said it’s the folks that go to the meetings and work together to understand the challenges of the landscape who can create meaningful change.

With new folks buying into the valley, or new generations taking over family ranches, there’s both opportunity and risk.

“That seems to be the critical group that we need to be engaging with,” Fellin said. “The new ranchers.”

The fishing community has a right to state its needs, he said, but it takes two to tango in the Big Hole.

McCray wasn’t making a threat, but purely stating the facts when he explained what it means to be a senior water rights holder on the upper Big Hole.

“From the mid-part of July on, we could have taken it all. It’s our water right,” he said.

The sacrifices of those who participate shouldn’t be taken for granted, he said, and hopes more will participate as trust is gained.

“You have a coyote that’s in killing your sheep, so you shoot the coyote. But the one that replaces him is the wolf that eats the cow. So what did you gain out of shooting that coyote? You shoot the rancher here, forcing him to put all the water in, but maybe the next guy’s the wolf.”

Grayling

Those in charge of the CCAA measure volunteer contributions in the upper Big Hole. It’s by no means exact, but Payne and Norberg tally the amount of water producers turn off for the cause. The duration of flow varies depending on the water that’s available, so it’s difficult to compare year to year.

The 2021 number was 158 cfs, about the same as the 2020 contribution.

That comparison, though not an actual volume, tells a story of immense sacrifice when it hurt the most, Payne said, and the grayling numbers show it’s working.

Jim Magee, biologist with the Partners for Fish and Wildlife program through the USFWS, and the grayling biologist for the state before that, has been saving Big Hole grayling since 1993.

Much work was done in years prior, but just since the CCAA went to effect in 2006, about 500 projects to address flow, temperature, channel habitat, riparian health and fish passage have been completed.

“Together those projects make a huge difference, and I think we’re seeing that in the numbers,” Magee said.

Grayling are born in the spring, and the biologists count those same fish in the fall. So the 2021 counts were fish raised in drought conditions. Dragging boats over gravel bars between pools, the scientists counted their fish, and the young grayling did well, topping the 15-year averages for several sites.

Ryan Kreiner, native species biologist for FWP, is in charge of the counts, and delivered the good news to the parties involved in October.

“I think we should all consider these preliminary results a success of the CCAA program. We went in to this year with a very robust Big Hole grayling population and the sacrifices of all of our enrollees has paid dividends. Despite everything working against us, we had better flows up and down the board than we did in 1988,” he said.

The grayling fared well, biologists say, because the habitat work provided shade and cover, and because the river didn’t go dry.

“We had fish able to swim to better places because we didn’t have a dry stream,” Magee said.

The success of CCAA collaboration reaches beyond grayling.

“They’re an indicator of the health of the stream and the riparian areas … if we take care of grayling we’re going to be taking care a lot of species, and not only fish,” Magee said.

Magee said projects are managed on an individual basis with both landowner and grayling in mind, to the point where even riparian areas are intended to be grazed.

The ranch McCray manages benefited from a major headgate replacement on a high country tributary, a bridge where cattle cross was put in to replace an old culvert, a section of tributary was transformed into a sort of cascading, natural fish ladder, and stockwater and in-stream storage projects are on-going.

It’s all been paid for by the CCAA.

“To me, that’s a no-brainer,” McCray said.

“Why would you not want to be part of that? It’s a benefit to grayling. It’s a benefit to the ranch because now I have a control structure that allows me to better control my water.”

Improvements

Down below Dickie Bridge where the CCAA ends, there is less concrete data on how much water was voluntarily released.

Pedro Marques, director of the BHWC, predicted there will be more accountability and measurement in the future to prove the efficacy of the drought management program.

The put-backs are just one part of the picture though. The watershed groups in the Big Hole are all about projects to improve the landscape.

Marques, associate director Tana Nulph, and program manager Ben LaPorte are restoration ecologists and consultants, and are able to cut out the middleman by drawing up grant proposals and conducting initial surveys themselves. They have their hands in everything — from beaver mimicry projects, experimental efforts to neutralize mine waste with fungus, storage, and the same types of habitat restoration projects the CCAA is doing upstream.

In the Big Hole, a system monitoring exact water use would take an unbelievable amount of gadgetry and probably several full-time employees, Marques said.

But transparency is generally a good thing, and Marques said in a couple of major grants he’s after currently — NRCS money to improve irrigation and water delivery, and DNRC money to expand the committee’s management capabilities — he will ask water measuring devices to track what’s returned be included as part of the deal.

Closer monitoring of water use is the trend, Marques said, but how it will work in the Big Hole will be dependent on water rights holders’ level of comfort.

“Maybe it could be done, but it’s a very tenuous, walking-on-eggshells situation. Because you’re talking about … opening their books basically, to the general public,” he said.

The drought indicated a couple other potential weaknesses in the current management system.

The section between Maiden Rock and Dickie Bridge that never quite hit triggers for a complete shutdown was nonetheless in very bad shape this year.

“In the past, we kept it open because fish numbers were pretty robust. It didn’t seem to matter all that much. Now it might be worth a second look that fish numbers are really low. Pounding on them that hard when numbers are already low … it’s certainly not a good thing for the fish,” Olsen said.

Anglers hammered the section because it was the only section open, Olsen said, even during October, when browns spawn and are most vulnerable.

Fellin pulled most of his guided Big Hole trips in response to the river’s conditions, but much as some producers prevented others’ put-backs from getting to the river, many fishermen kept fishing.

The poor state of the Wise River also raised flags this year. The Wise River doesn’t have a drought management plan.

“We’re trying to do a drought management plan for the Wise River, because it has the largest quantity of water and some of the coldest water that comes out, too,” Olsen said.

Collaborative efforts in the Big Hole have seen successes — and habitat projects from local sportsmen and conservation groups like Trout Unlimited have boosted those wins. But a drought year begs the question of whether more dramatic action is necessary.

Rancher Jim Hagenbarth, vice-chairman of the BHWC, has long called for Montana to embrace cloud seeding as an option, and for decades, many have called for a major off-stream storage project on the Big Hole. The call gained new urgency last year.

The question of a dam

For ranchers a dam project would mean more water. For the river and its fish, it would mean colder water on demand.

A Montana Power dam south of Wise River across Pattengail Creek blew in 1927. In 1983, the Montana Legislature turned down a proposal to rebuild a dam in the same location, and Butte physician Paul Siddoway has been writing newspaper editorials in support of such a project for the last several years. He’s not alone in thinking it’s a good idea.

A site at Twin Lakes west of Jackson has the benefit of being higher up in the valley, and was also explored as an option.

Smith, chairman of the BHWC, said models in the 1990s indicated the proposed project could allow an additional 20 cfs to flow at Wisdom.

“We were ready to start hauling dirt,” he said of the committee members and other supporters — Trout Unlimited, local sportsmen and Butte-Silver Bow. “But people in agriculture have a little different way of doing things than maybe the government does.”

Smith went to Washington D.C. several times to lobby for the project, sometimes joined by other committee members.

“You spend a lot of time trying to tell your story, and people listen to it and then probably forget it as you go out the door. But if you go there and tell them enough, maybe sometimes it gets in their ear,” he said.

Liability issues were the biggest setback, and no dam was built.

Olsen said the potential perk to the river is obvious, citing Painted Rocks Reservoir and its benefit to the West Fork Bitterroot fishery as an example.

McCray said the Ruby Reservoir is the only reason the Ruby River is a year-round fishery.

“That’s the truth of it. It’s the ag producers that own and built it way back when as storage, and bring that water down rather than it coming off at once. The Native Americans used to call that area The Big Muddy,” he said.

While just about everyone in this story said they could see the benefit, most didn’t put much faith in it happening — at least quickly.

“To do large volume storage, it’s kind of like planting a tree. You’re going to plant it today, but it’s your grandchildren that would enjoy the shade,” McCray said.

Besides political will, there are the matters of cost and liability. There’s also the complex question of how to divvy the water up between ranchers and the river.

“Understand, too, the water rights are a problem — once the water gets mixed up, it’s hard to sort out what’s what,” Smith said.

Not all storage is good, McCray noted. Dams greatly alter the fishery and hydrology of the landscape.

Fellin doesn’t support a major storage project, saying the risk of invasive species and other unintended consequences are too high. Water quality should take priority, he said.

Going against the grain of modern society — where it’s a lot more popular to tear a dam out — is its own obstacle.

“I don’t even know where to start with something like that. Straight to Tester? Like, Tester, you want to get into dam building?” Marques said.

Ranchers are nonetheless pushing Marques to look into it. The fish scientists see the benefit as well.

“There are great locations to do them,” Olsen said. “I just don’t know if there’s the political will to make it happen, and the financial will as well. But in years like this it can make a huge difference in what’s available for fish and for ranchers, too.”

A changing game

Science predicts a hotter, drier future, and that means less water to go around.

According to a widely cited study released February in the journal Nature Climate Change, the western United States is currently experiencing the worst period of prolonged drought in the last 1,200 years.

The southwest states along the Colorado River are the worst hit, but western Montana stands out as a highly affected area.

The study predicted the current 20-year drought could last until 2030, and found human-caused climate change is making the drought period much worse. Wildfire — a phenomenon that added insult to injury in the Big Hole this past year — is predicted to be more frequent going forward as well.

Solid grayling numbers were the silver lining of 2021. However, Olsen said, “If drought becomes more common — and that’s one of the predictions of climate change — then it’s going to be tough for grayling.”

The fate of that fish brought experts on the species, the valley’s water system and agriculture together at the table, and the resulting conservation efforts and trust gained were significant.

Improvements to Butte’s water system under the work of Dennehy and his Butte-Silver Bow associates were a major help to the watershed, and water conservation in Butte may help still.

By some measures — the dismal brown trout numbers, and the brutal economic year for ranchers and outfitters — all is not well in the watershed, yet the successes are undeniable.

Still, the greatest test of water quantity may still be ahead.

If the study’s climate prediction comes true, the pressure for sacrifice, innovation and cooperation stands to increase.

McCray said the climate is changing. Not a climate scientist, he couldn’t speculate as to the cause.

What he did say is that those who rely most on Big Hole water showed no inclination to back down from the challenge.

“Nobody out here is going to throw their hands up and say, ‘It’s too dry. I quit. I give up,’ ” McCray said.

“You’re going to try everything you possibly can to stay sustainable and operating, and still do the right thing to keep the grayling off the T&E (threatened and endangered) list.”

The other topics this series will explore — water quality, development issues, and history — are all closely tied to the amount of water nature affords the watershed. If the Big Hole Valley has one chief lesson for the world, it’s that each drop is precious.

“Rain,” Smith said, “is kind of a wonderful thing.”

