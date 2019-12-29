By most definitions, Tom Tosdal isn't an activist.
"I'm not a protest person," he says. "You won't find me carrying any signs."
But when he read NorthWestern Energy's draft plans for procuring energy for its customers earlier this year, "what snapped my head around," he says, was that the utility's planned efforts to reduce the carbon intensity of its energy portfolio seemed negligible to him.
"The projected data for carbon dioxide emissions barely reduces over the next two decades under the plan," he said. "That startled me, frankly."
Tosdal, who lives near Ovando, then recalled an article he had read recently in The Economist, detailing shareholders' efforts to change fossil-fuel corporations' policies through shareholder resolutions.
Even then, most people might not have connected the two things. But Tosdal is not most people. He is an attorney, and not just any attorney — he is an experienced litigator who has made a career of fighting on behalf of clients who have had assets damaged in wildfires.
In that capacity, he has frequently opposed government agencies — and utilities — in court.
So when he read that some shareholder resolutions had succeeded in exacting change on climate issues from corporations like Royal Dutch Shell and BP, he decided to draft one himself.
As a result, he is now presenting NorthWestern Energy with a splitting headache in the form of the first shareholder litigation the company has experienced in more than a decade.
The battle began on September 20, when Tosdal filed a two-page, double-spaced document entitled "SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL."
The document asserts that NWE "projects its carbon emission rates through 2038 to be very close to those in 2020, about 800 pounds of carbon dioxide per megawatt hour, most of which will come from the Colstrip Unit 4 coal fired plant located in Montana."
It points out "the plant's age, departure of other owners, remediation costs, uncertain regulatory environment and the dim future of the coal industry make NWE's 30 percent investment in Unit 4 ... an increasingly risky investment."
The proposed resolution calls for the company to make a plan "to cease coal fired generation of electricity from the Colstrip plant and replace that electricity with non-carbon emitting renewable energy and 21st century storage technologies ... no later than the year 2025, and to share that plan with the shareholders no later than the 2021 annual meeting."
Tim Olson, general counsel and corporate secretary for NorthWestern Energy, said Saturday in an interview that back in September, the company received the resolution "out of the blue."
There is considerable irony in what he said next: "Right at that time we were working on the proposed acquisition of an additional interest in Colstrip."
That acquisition would be announced in December. For the price of one dollar, NorthWestern, which already owned a 30 percent interest in Unit 4, obtained an additional 25 percent of Unit 4.
Olson said his first reaction upon looking at the resolution was that it was technically deficient.
"The proof of ownership of stock for a one-year period was a day off," Olson said. "Also, the firm providing that verification of ownership wasn't on a list of approved firms."
Olson also wasn't all that sure who he was dealing with, because "there was no contact information other than a post office box number."
Tosbal replied briskly and with some asperity, with attachments addressing both claimed technical defects, and criticizing NorthWestern for a response that "exalts form over substance." He threatened to take the matter before a federal judge.
"He did cure both defects," Olson said. "Then we looked at the substance of the request."
"Securities and Exchange Commission rules," Olson said, "include 13 different reasons a shareholder request can be excluded" from consideration at an annual meeting. "We believed that we had a basis to exclude for two of them.
You have free articles remaining.
"First, a proposal cannot deal with the ordinary course of business operations. And second, it cannot provide misleading information."
Based on that, NorthWestern escalated.
It retained Jones Day, a white-shoe Chicago law firm, to draft a "no-action" letter to the SEC, spelling out the company's rationale for disregarding Tosdal's proposed shareholder resolution.
On December 17, Jones Day filed a 17-page letter bristling with legal citations, basically asking SEC staff to concur that it would not initiate enforcement action if NorthWestern ignored Tosdal's request.
The "no-action" letter amplified on the two points Olson cited. First, it said the Tosdal proposal "seeks to micromanage the company by probing too deeply into matters of a complex nature, upon which shareholders, as a group, are not in a position to make an informed judgment."
Second, it alleges that the carbon emission rates cited in the proposal are "false and misleading."
Instead of the 800 pounds of carbon dioxide per megawatt hour for both 2020 and 2038 mentioned in the proposal, NorthWestern projects the 2020 carbon emissions to be 840 pounds per megawatt hour, declining to 750 pounds per megawatt hour in 2038, "a decline of over 10 percent."
Also, NorthWestern claims the resolution was false and misleading when it said Colstrip Units 3 and 4 "continue to emit unlawful levels of hazardous air pollutants."
While the state DEQ cited Colstrip for unlawful emissions in 2018, Olson said, NorthWestern has records on file showing the plant has been compliant in 2019.
NorthWestern also took issue with a statement in the resolution that "present remediation cost for groundwater contamination by Colstrip coal ash approaches $700 million, of which NWE must pay its part."
"$700 million would be a gold-plated Cadillac fix," Olson said. "It's somebody's estimate, that's all. And it's for the whole site, Units 1, 2, 3 and 4, and will be shared by various owners. And Puget Sound is still going to be responsible for the remediation costs for the 25 percent we just acquired."
"Northwestern Energy is following the (SEC) rules and regulations in responding to this shareholder proposal," Jo Dee Black, a NorthWestern Energy spokesperson, said Friday.
Furthermore, NorthWestern intends to reduce the carbon intensity of its energy generation by 90 percent by 2045, from a 2010 baseline, Black said. "We've already reduced carbon intensity by 50 percent since 2010."
Black defended the additional purchase of interest in Colstrip Unit 4 by saying it is "the most affordable option" to increase generating capacity when the state's "capacity deficit is becoming a crisis."
She also said Units 3 and 4 "are well run, well maintained plants that are compliant with federal regulations." But as Lee Montana Newspapers reported earlier this month, Washington state regulatory filings show that Unit 4 needs some $20 million in repairs, which utilities-commission staff said could result in plant closure.
Tosdal's response to the "no action" letter from Jones Day was not long in coming: He filed suit in federal court, seeking a declaratory judgment validating his shareholder proposal and an injunction that would keep NorthWestern from excluding it from the shareholder meeting.
Olson said it was a surprise, as well, that Tosdal filed suit while the "no action" request was pending.
"We do think it's unusual that he commenced a lawsuit while this request was pending. But certainly, that's within his rights do do."
Tosdal says he's made some money from his investment in NorthWestern, and he hopes to make more. He plans to retain his holding whatever happens with the case. But he wants the company to do a better job of reacting to today's climate and market realities.
"As a company, you can either look forward or backward," Tosdal said last week. "Lots of companies are taking steps to be more environmentally friendly. Look at Ford and GM, increasing electrics.
"All I'm looking for is a vote on this. A vote by shareholders on preparing a plan. If the company acted in good faith they'd see the sense in that.
"This request is sort of like pushing a mule."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Message for NWE: You keep poking a sharp stick into the eye of the consumer, don't be too surprised if they bite back. The same goes for the PSC. Montanans are tired of cleaning up after bad companies that leave us holding the bag of environmental disasters brought to us by greedy stockholders and their management.
Thank you very much, Mr. Tosdal. When Northwestern recently tried to freeze and destroy the rooftop solar business, the utility's intentions were crystal clear and horrifying. Only the most regressive, repressive and backward utility companies propose such policies, and the whole NWE proposed power plan is dangerous for Montanans, for NWE itself and for the state's long term future. Thank goodness at least one stockholder noticed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.