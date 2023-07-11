Walkerville cancels town vote

The municipal election for the town of Walkerville has been canceled because there aren't enough candidates to hold an election.

The general election is Nov. 7, and is by mail-in ballot.

Ballots will be mailed between Oct. 18-23 to active voters only. Voters should contact the Butte-Silver Bow Clerk & Recorder’s office at 406-497-6344 if they have questions.

In Ward 1 (Precinct 10N), Daniel J. Powers was elected by acclamation to the unexpired term (Dec. 31, 2025) of Annette Bolton. Incumbent Pat Mooney was also elected by acclamation to the second seat in Ward 1, which expires Dec. 31, 2027.

Three names are on the general election ballot for Ward 2 (precinct 10S). The candidates are incumbent Joel Arnoldi and challengers Clifford Rickey and Clark Grant.

Lunch in the Park debuts Wednesday

Lunch in the Park will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Emma Park at 98 W. Silver St.

Food vendors will be at the park with music by JST US. Organizers said people can also pick something up at a nearby restaurant or pack their own picnic basket.