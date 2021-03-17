Shamrocks, sunshine and booze: Uptown Butte basks in St. Patrick’s Day revelry

“They're giving people vaccinations at the Civic Center today, so it's a fair trade-off,” she said.

Outside Cavanaugh’s, Viktor Kujawa was dressed as St. Patrick for the 17th year in a row. He doesn’t mind merry-making on the side of the street instead of taking his rightful place in the parade this year.

“If we'd opened it up and had a parade we’d have all these out-of-towners and out-of-staters, and it probably would have turned into a problem. And so by canceling everything, it made sure that just the locals came out and had fun and enjoyed the sunshine,” he said.

A far cry better than nothing — that was the feeling in the streets Wednesday.

Selina Pankovich, owner of the M&M Bar and Café, said business was good, but not as crazy as a normal year. Her bar doesn’t rely as much on the holiday as some others, but she said she would have liked to see the parade take place anyway.

“I think it’s time to get back to normal,” she said.

In front of the bar, Christine Tutty-Johnson watched her 3-year-old daughter Annilise Irish dancing to the bagpipes.