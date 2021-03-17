Shamrocks, sunshine and booze: Uptown Butte basks in St. Patrick’s Day revelry

Even without a parade, the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day shone as bright as the sunshine in Butte Wednesday afternoon.
The kilted Anaconda AOH Pipes & Drums band freed the skirl of their bagpipes in front of the courthouse as crowds adorned in green filtered into the streets to listen.
“Somebody hold up a beer to get our attention,” said bagpiper Trey Smollack as the band posed for a photo.
The band made way to its next station under rooftop shamrocks at the entrance of the M&M Bar and Cafe. With the luck of the Irish, the Griffith family pulled up to the corner right on time, their truck decorated with Irish flags and their beards dyed green — a 20 year-tradition.
They greeted the pipers the way they would again and again as they circled Uptown hooting and hollering.
“Hello again!” they yelled. “Top of the day to you!”
At 85 years old, “unofficial parade marshal” Don Griffith sat in the backseat, celebrating the day, and a return to normal.
“It’s good to be out,” he said.
Last St. Paddy’s, diehard Butte revelers Carley O’Rourke and Riley Callahan hit the streets to celebrate and found a ghost town in the Mining City’s place. Everything was closed for the pandemic.
“Absolutely nothing was happening,” Callahan said.
This year was different.
A moderate crowd began filling the sidewalks by early afternoon, and O’Rourke and Callahan dressed accordingly. They wore leprechaun beards for face masks, carried a magic pouch of booze, and booze in their socks, too. Callahan wore a tag on his chest: “If found, find Carley,” and O’Rourke the opposite.
“I think that sense of normalcy and getting back to the way things were is really important for people. Just getting out and enjoying the beautiful weather. With the whole COVID, everyone needs some de-stressing and I think this is really good for them,” Callahan said of the merry day.
“And this is an event that's outside. You don't have to worry so much about the close quarters with people,” O’Rourke added.
The weather cooperated for once, too.
“It’s like the universe is telling us to get outside,” O’Rourke said.
They would have enjoyed a parade, but understood why it was canceled.
The Butte America Foundation instead decided to throw a standing parade where the community decorated businesses and homes for a shot at a prize.
Matt Boyle, director of the Butte America Foundation, came up with the idea. Strolling Wednesday through Uptown with Vivian, “an Irish Chihuahua” and the dog’s owner, Jaedyn Allen, Boyle said reception for the alternative parade has been enthusiastic with some 45 participants turning out with only a couple weeks of notice.
“And we’ve got one float that’s been driving around non-stop,” he said, motioning toward the green-bearded Griffiths, making yet another pass.
Irish spirit was on display wherever you looked.
“Every time I turn around, there’s more kilts,” Allen said.
One diehard soaking up that spirit was Bill Hill, who has enjoyed the event for 25 years.
“This is what I like about Butte. They promote lawlessness and mayhem. Right up my alley,” he said.
Jokes aside, Hill said he takes the pandemic seriously. He’s 79, he’s taken his COVID vaccine, and takes precautions. Two members of his family have died from the virus, he said.
Still, he feels this year’s event’s as safe as it can be without canceling altogether.
“It’s been a tough winter for everybody,” he said. “They need to get out and let off steam.”
He wasn’t surprised to see familiar faces turning out for tradition, after all the Irish suffered in the old days in order to leave a lasting legacy in Butte.
“It’s a town too tough to die,” he said, and grabbed one of the Irish car bomb cupcakes being passed out in front of Cavanaugh’s County Celtic store. “As long as there’s whiskey in it, I’ll have one.”
Hill’s next stop was his home, where like so many in Butte he was hosting friends for corned beef and cabbage.
County health officials expressed hope Butte’s open container policy would keep more people outside instead of overcrowding bars and stores. Of course, the bars and stores usually count on big business on the holiday.
Cavanaugh’s owner, Monica Evans, was pleased by the turnout in her store.
“This is wonderful,” she said.
Considering the fine weather, she could picture what would have happened if the parade had taken place.
“As nice at it is, it would have been wall-to-wall people. It's a sea of people,” she said. “And then they'd all turn right here on Park Street and come in the store and that's scary.”
She sees the scaled back celebration as needed, and an experiment in moving carefully forward.
“It's a busy day. It's a fun day. It isn't so much about the business. It's about the opportunity to give people a chance to feel normal for a weekend — to feel like we're going to get somewhere and be able to do something again. So this is like our test run I guess. It's a good practice run,” she said.
She’s sad there isn’t Irish music at the Civic Center this year, but said she understands the reason.
“They're giving people vaccinations at the Civic Center today, so it's a fair trade-off,” she said.
Outside Cavanaugh’s, Viktor Kujawa was dressed as St. Patrick for the 17th year in a row. He doesn’t mind merry-making on the side of the street instead of taking his rightful place in the parade this year.
“If we'd opened it up and had a parade we’d have all these out-of-towners and out-of-staters, and it probably would have turned into a problem. And so by canceling everything, it made sure that just the locals came out and had fun and enjoyed the sunshine,” he said.
A far cry better than nothing — that was the feeling in the streets Wednesday.
Selina Pankovich, owner of the M&M Bar and Café, said business was good, but not as crazy as a normal year. Her bar doesn’t rely as much on the holiday as some others, but she said she would have liked to see the parade take place anyway.
“I think it’s time to get back to normal,” she said.
In front of the bar, Christine Tutty-Johnson watched her 3-year-old daughter Annilise Irish dancing to the bagpipes.
Despite marrying a Protestant, as her sister, Cathy Tutty, made sure to note, Christine is loyal to Butte and her Irish heritage, and said she was going to be in the streets this St. Paddy’s no matter what.
“Last year I missed it, and it’s never going to happen again,” she said.
She probably would have made it last year if everything wasn’t canceled, though she was very pregnant with her daughter, Eirnin, now 10 months old.
“Not that it stopped me with the other two,” she said, referring to her older kids.
Cathy was pleased to see so many in Butte embrace the standing parade concept.
“I'd be driving around on my way to or from somewhere and see people out decorating their houses — just getting in the spirit. I mean, there actually is something to get in the spirit of. I remember a year ago everybody was just so upset. So depressed. I spent the day looking for jokes and posting jokes,” she said.
Such as:
“So the bartender notices that Murphy is sitting at the bar and he has an empty glass in front of him and he says, I see your glass is empty there, Murph, would you like me to get you another one? And he says, well, what would I be wanting with two empty glasses?"
For the Anaconda bagpipers, having their big day canceled last year was a blow. Piper Trey Smollack said bringing bagpipe music to the Butte streets again was no small thing to be a part of Wednesday.
“It’s everything,” he said. “There's no place any of us would rather be. We're just happy to spread a little bit of hope and cheer this year."