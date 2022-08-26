 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Shakespeare in the Parks performing 'King Lear' at Stodden Park Sept. 1

  • 0

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will conclude its 50th anniversary season with a final performance of “King Lear’’ at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Stodden Park in Butte.

This summer, the company shared Shakespeare’s extraordinary tragedy, “King Lear,’’ and his delightful love triangle, “Twelfth Night.’’ All performances are offered free in local parks and public spaces.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is an outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture. It was founded on the firm belief that Shakespeare belongs to everyone, the accomplished company of performers and staff work tirelessly to connect people, communities, and the arts, as they spread messages of unity and understanding.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Family of captured Ukrainian soldiers fear the worst for their loved ones

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News