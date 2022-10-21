 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shakespeare in the Parks performing free show at Mother Lode

The Complete William Shakespeare Works

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has dusted off and revised its production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) - Revised,” and is taking it on the road to 29 sponsoring communities this fall.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks performs “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) - Revised,”  at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Mother Lode Theatre. The free performance is first come, first served. For details, and the winter tour schedule, visit ShakespeareInThePark.org.

From plays to sonnets, this high-octane performance shares Shakespeare's best. Audiences will delight in this fast-firing comedy that attempts to prove that three actors can do the impossible: act through Shakespeare's entire canon — including 37 plays — in 90 minutes.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is an outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture. It was founded on the firm belief that Shakespeare belongs to everyone, the accomplished company of performers and staff work tirelessly to connect people, communities, and the arts, as they spread messages of unity and understanding. 

