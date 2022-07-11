Severed legs mystery in Butte remains unsolved

It was a late Sunday afternoon on June 26, 2012, when a father and son were out hiking just a few miles north of Butte. As the two turned near the Moulton Reservoir Road, they came upon a plastic bag. Peering inside, the two made a gruesome discovery — a pair of human legs with pants, socks and boots intact.

Ten years have come and gone and the case of the severed legs is still shrouded in mystery. Who was the victim? Was he from Butte or nearby? Where was the rest of the body? Those questions remain unanswered.

“At this point, nothing is known — his identity or where he was from,” said Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester.

B-SB’s sheriff in 2012, John Walsh, called the discovery bizarre and disturbing. “In all my years I’ve never seen anything like this,” he told a Montana Standard reporter 10 years ago.

Even though a decade has passed, officials have about as many clues as they did back then. They only know with certainty that the legs, severed just below the groin, belonged to an adult white male. Because of the condition of the legs, investigators believed the victim had been killed sometime during that month.

Shortly after the discovery, the legs were shipped to the Missoula Crime Lab for analysis. The hope was the victim’s DNA could, by some miracle, be matched to one already in a DNA database.

That hope would soon be dashed. At about the same time, three Montana men were listed as missing, including a 37-year-old Anaconda man, William Duncan. The DNA did not match and investigators had to go back to the drawing board.

In the days that followed the grisly discovery, B-SB law enforcement enlisted help from members of 15-90 Search and Rescue as they combed the area, looking for clues. Soon, search dogs were brought to the scene from Jefferson County in the hopes of finding more body parts. The extensive search netted zero results.

According to Lester, the case has been treated as a homicide from the very beginning and remains active. His detectives, along with officials from the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation continue to work every angle. Through the years, numerous examinations, DNA tests and interviews have been conducted.

Lester is thankful for all the help from the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, the Montana State Crime Lab and the other labs who have offered assistance. He remains hopeful and thinks DNA testing gives law enforcement a legitimate chance to solve this case.

“DNA research and the availability of additional databases have increased over the past 10 years,” said Lester. “The amount of work that has been done on the investigative side as well as the scientific side is impressive.”

At the state level, Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator Bryan Lockerby reported that the Montana Department of Justice does not give up on investigations, including this particular case.

“Even ten years later, this is an active case,” said Lockerby “and we continue to pursue new leads.”

Lockerby noted that the recent advancements in genetic genealogy have reinvigorated many cold cases in Montana and around the nation.

“This case is no different and we’re pursuing many options but are unable to comment further,” he said.