Severe thunderstorms forecast for southwest Montana

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Missoula are warning residents of southwest Montana that severe thunderstorms could be headed this way.

These thunderstorms could also bring damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rainfall, and are predicted through Friday, with the strongest storms expected on Thursday.

“With these storms can come strong winds and hail,” said Jeff Kitsmiller, NWS meteorologist, “with wind gusts of over 60 miles per hour and 1 inch or greater hail.”

The NWS is putting the risk of damaging winds and large hail at 15%, and the office will continue to monitor the risk levels.

According to Kitsmiller, the atmospheric moisture in the area is currently pretty high, about one to two times higher than normal. His office will be looking for these weather disturbances to come out of the south.

Thursday’s high for Butte is expected to reach about 80 degrees, an added component when predicting severe storms.

Taking into account the moisture and the warm temperatures, Kitsmiller thinks Thursday will have a pretty good coverage of thunderstorms, although Friday has a high chance as well.

“Thursday appears to have all the pieces,” said Kitsmiller. “It’s probably a good day not to park under the trees and if you have a place to protect your vehicle, do so.”

It was just a little over two years ago when Butte was last hit with damaging winds.

Constant winds battered Butte on June 13, 2020, and downed at least 15 power lines. Many residents were without power for most of the day and well into the night.

To make matters worse, as the wind was whipping, two grass fires erupted as well. One fire was out on Basin Creek Road, the other in Blacktail Canyon.

The gusty winds uprooted trees throughout the Mining City. In addition, several homes and businesses suffered broken windows and roof damage.

The highest gust for that day occurred, according to the NWS, around 2 p.m. at 63 miles per hour.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.