Several thefts from Butte vehicles reported

Thieves were out in force this past weekend.

Several vehicles parked on the southside of East Middle School were broken into sometime late Friday and early Saturday.

Among the items taken were tools, medication, credit cards, checkbook, just to name a few.

Police officers are investigating these vehicle break-ins and other weekend crimes.

According to Undersheriff George Skuletich, officers are checking any and all cameras in that area.

In Uptown Butte, a car was broken into on Zarelda Street and the thief got away with hunting equipment, ammunition, hunting knives and binoculars.

Meanwhile, five units at Sentry Storage were broken into early Friday morning. The number of items taken has not yet been completed.

Tools were taken from a worksite in the Whiskey Gulch area. At St. James Healthcare, someone stole a wheelchair but it was later found a block away. In the 1900 block of Florida, thieves broken into a garage and took three sets of skis.

Finally, in a bit of poetic justice, thieves stole a lawn mower from the 2700 block of Aberdeen. But, according to its owner, it didn’t work anyhow.

