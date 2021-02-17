Several fishing access sites in southwest Montana closed due to flooding

ENNIS — The Ennis, Valley Garden and York’s Islands fishing access sites in southwest Montana have been closed temporarily due to flooding.

Ice jams have caused water, ice and debris to flow into the sites, creating dangerous conditions, including the possibility for fallen trees. These sites are closed until flooding conditions subside and Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff is able to make the necessary repairs to roads and other infrastructure.

The Ennis Fishing Access Site is a half-mile southeast of Ennis, and the Valley Garden Fishing Access Site is about two miles northeast of Ennis — both are on the upper Madison River. The York’s Islands Fishing Access Site is about four miles north of Townsend on the Missouri River.

