The Uptown Butte Art Walk will be Friday at businesses throughout Uptown Butte and beyond.

This event is from 5 to 8 p.m. through September on the first Friday of each month. Butte businesses will host numerous artists and musical events throughout Uptown.

Several artists will showcase their work, including Stella Nall, Pat Ryan, Cara Murray and David Johnson, among others.

Maps of the venues are posted online and can be downloaded from the Clark Chateau website, or find one at participating uptown businesses which are listed below. For more details, contact Christine Martin at cmartin@bsb.mt.gov.

1. Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St.: Stella Nall’s “Whimsy of the Wild West,” paintings, printmaking and beadwork.

2. Carle Gallery in the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library: Lisa Faught’s “The Time is Always Now.”

3. The Wine Cellar, 219 W. Park St.: Zahrah "Bella Art,” paintings and drawings.

4. Paper Cranes, 15 S. Montana St., Butte: “Selected Works.”

5. Headframe Spirits, 21 S. Montana St.: Cara Murray, acrylic and watercolors.

6. Slainte, 8 S. Montana St.: David Johnson, "Spirits in the Woods" wood sculptures.

7. Stephen's Block, 142 W. Park St.: Jim Ward photography and live music with Chad Okrush.

8. Feathering Your Nest, 127 W. Park St.: Sallie Bowen, acrylic paintings and watercolors.

9. Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St.: Invisible Disabilities: Becoming Seen and the Montana Art Therapy Association.

10. Mainstope Gallery, 14 S. Dakota St.: “Corners Visited: The Watercolors of Ray Campeau.”

11. The Yoga Cooperative, 14 S. Dakota St.: Pat Ryan, “Butte Tiny Prints and Paintings.”

12. Hungry Hill Clay Center, 14 S. Dakota St.: open studio tours.

13. Square Peg, 66 W. Park St.: Sarah Dunn, crafted jewelry and painted jewelry boxes.

14. The Abode, 22 W. Park St.: selected works.

15. Lobby of NorthWestern Energy, 11 E. Park St.: “We Wear Orange — Gun Safety Awareness Student Art Show and Contest.”

16. Whiteheads Cutlery, 73 E. Park St.: Marlys Granlund, paintings and watercolors.

17. Isle of Books, 43 E. Broadway St.: “Thomas Pomerico in Retrospect” and Maria Falbo art; music by Platinum Street Jazz.

18. Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St.: “PLAY!” summer history exhibit opening which showcases different forms of play in Butte from 1895-2020.

19. Career Futures, 55 W. Granite St.: Ken Torpey, landscapes in oil.

20. KBMF, 156 W. Granite St.: Art Makers Market with the extended KBMF family of DJs and volunteers.

21. How Novel Story Lorry, 156 W. Granite St.: Nicole Pontier-Carrels, paintings and mobile bookshop.

22. Ghetto Gallery, 654 S. Montana St.: Patricia Schaeffer’s “Abstract Art.”

23. Zen Medicine, 628 E. Front St.: selected works.

24. Homestake Pub, 1107 Utah Ave.: “Noble Lion” prints by Chelsea Smith.