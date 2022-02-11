Several Butte armed robberies remain unsolved

It was just a little over a year ago when a man with pistol in tow entered the Butte Depot, 818 S. Arizona St. Late in the evening, there were only two people in the establishment and they were just getting ready to close after a busy Super Bowl Sunday shift.

The armed robber, dressed in black, was described as 6 feet tall and thin. He told the two to get on the floor and then fired his pistol in their direction. The man, who was wearing a mask, proceeded to take money not just from the tills, but the safe as well. Then locking the two people in the bathroom, he left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The year-old robbery remains unsolved.

Several more robberies would make news in 2021, including two that were solved.

“We have been successful in some recent robbery investigations,” said Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester. “In one case, robberies in two other communities were cleared because of our local investigation and cooperation with other jurisdictions.”

One such success story was the apprehension of Thomas Edward Cockrill, 49, of Butte for the Feb. 13 armed robbery at Elevated Medical Marijuana, 2905 Harrison Ave.

Cockrill was arrested Feb. 17 and later pleaded guilty to the crime on July 20, 2021, along with two other armed robberies in Missoula and Helena.

Four other armed 2021 robberies, however, remain unsolved, and as reported on The Depot crime, the amount of money taken remains undisclosed.

Armed robbery is one of the most serious crimes on the books in Montana, carrying a minimum sentence of two years in prison and a maximum of 40 years. It is defined as a person, in the course of committing a theft, injuring or threatening to injure someone and putting “any person in fear of immediate bodily injury.”

On March 2, less than a month after the armed robbery at The Depot, a masked man dressed in black, described as thin and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, walked into the Serenity Casino, 2280 Amherst Ave. He, too, was brandishing a gun.

According to a casino employee, the robber wore a hooded sweatshirt and carried a backpack. He had shown up at the casino at 12:30 a.m., while there were no customers inside.

This particular robbery had been the third in less than a month.

There was another robbery on Feb. 13. No gun was involved, though. This time a man was reportedly robbed at knifepoint outside Three Bears Alaska, 45 Three Bears Drive.

Nearly six months would pass before another armed robbery would occur.

That all changed just after midnight Aug. 1, when a masked man, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, demanded money as he entered the Happy Endings Casino at 3878 Paxson Ave. He, too, had a firearm.

Wearing a beanie-style hat, the robber was described as slender and 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Less than a half-hour before, an unsuccessful robbery attempt was made at Lisac’s Tri-Stop and Casino, 2544 Harrison Ave.

With gun in hand, a man wearing sunglasses, a long white coat, and a white face covering walked into the business demanding money. The clerk told him no and when he headed toward the casino, a customer blocked the door.

The unsuccessful robber, described as slender and 5 feet, 9 inches tall, quickly fled the scene.

Just before 10 p.m. on a Friday night in October, a man with a gun walked into the Subway at 3301 Harrison Ave., and once he got the money, took off on foot.

Dressed all in black with a black baseball hat, he was wearing a black mask with white flowers.

An employee told police the man was between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

A quick response this past Nov. 2 by Butte police concluded with the arrest of Luther Whaley, who reportedly had just robbed at gun point America’s Best Value Inn in Rocker.

Whaley, 59, of Butte fled the scene with the money, but was quickly spotted in a white pickup and stopped just east of the Montana Street exit.

According to Sheriff Lester, this particular case was solved quickly because a patrol officer in the vicinity was able to obtain information at the scene and relay it to the other officers.

Another late night robbery took place Dec. 5; this time the target was the Thriftway at 901 E. Front St.

A man dressed entirely in black, wearing a black mask, pointed his handgun at the clerk. After getting the money from the till, he took off on foot.

These unsolved robberies remain under investigation, and the sheriff is requesting help from the public.

“Robbery investigations can be difficult,” Lester said, “but sometimes it just takes one person providing a tiny piece of information to make an arrest that could lead to clearing several cases.”

He encouraged anyone who can help to call 406-497-1120.

“Even if it doesn’t seem important,” said Lester, “that piece in the puzzle along with the other pieces we already have, sometimes it fills in the picture.”

